One Piece may be setting up King Harald's successor (& it's not Loki)

One Piece's latest plot developments indicate a major transformation in Hajrudin's character, which many readers have missed. Prince Loki serves as Elbaph's current heir after King Harald passed away, yet Oda has strategically prepared for Hajrudin to become the genuine successor.

Ad

The narrative development crafted by Oda creates a redemption storyline for Hajrudin that mirrors traditional hero journeys while linking to broader themes about inherited will and trauma recovery.

The plot suggests that Hajrudin's "ancient giant blood" which remains dormant, will activate in time to let him become "The World's Strongest Giant" and the legitimate ruler of Elbaph.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Hajrudin’s hidden strength in One Piece: Overcoming trauma and inferiority to unlock his true potential

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Oda traditionally develops characters whose true potential stays hidden behind mental obstacles, which is evident in Hajrudin's development path. The captain of the New Giant Warriors Pirates endures profound trauma because his childhood interactions with Loki involved regular belittlement and trickery.

Hajrudin developed an inferiority complex from his childhood experiences which made him feel inadequate next to his physically larger, skilled martial brother who was also "pure-blooded." The psychological injury stands as the main barrier that prevents Hajrudin from reaching his full power potential.

Ad

Also read: Gunko likely does have a secret identity in One Piece (but it's not Ginny)

The discovery that Loki might have killed their father King Harald stands as the crucial trauma that trapped Hajrudin's hidden abilities. The tragic understanding of his brother being responsible for their father's death naturally causes both grief and internal conflict.

Hajrudin's unprocessed emotional trauma prevents him from demonstrating his full powers as an Ancient Giant descendant despite his remarkable physical achievements.

Ad

Hajrudin’s path to kingship: Overcoming trauma, reconciliation, and fulfilling his giant legacy in One Piece

Expand Tweet

Ad

In his narratives, Oda often uses family reconciliation as a central storytelling element. The confrontation between the brothers will probably result in Loki disclosing the entire truth about their father's death. The truth about their father's death will give Hajrudin the emotional closure he needs to reach his full potential.

A resolution following King Harald's apparent desire for his sons to preserve their brotherly closeness despite their differences would be ideal. The literary and cultural elements that shape Hajrudin's character provide evidence for this theory.

Ad

Hajrudin's path follows the heroic journeys of characters such as Conan the Barbarian and He-Man, who achieve their destiny despite personal challenges.

Hajrudin as seen in teh anime (Image via Toei Anime)

The image from Hajrudin's youth shows him wielding a sword, which indicates his future return to it in conjunction with his axe to reclaim his heritage and true identity. The visual presentation of a warrior who uses two weapons will serve as an illustration of his final character development and enhanced abilities.

Ad

Patient readers who follow Oda's work will find that characters who initially appear insignificant often develop substantial depth and narrative importance as the story progresses.

Hajrudin's present challenges appear to be precursors to his upcoming significant transformation.

Also read: Gunko may betray the Holy Knights for One Piece's Straw Hats (but Brook won't be why)

By facing his traumatic past and restoring his bond with his brother while accepting his Ancient Giant lineage, Hajrudin will probably become the World's Strongest Giant as well as the much-needed king for Elbaph.

Ad

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Elbaph arc serves as the ideal setting for Hajrudin's transformation from New Giant Warrior Pirate captain to true king. His journey embodies One Piece's central themes: The story demonstrates that defeating personal barriers, emotional recovery serves as a vital component, and facing one's history reveals the route to true greatness.

Despite Loki being the designated heir to King Harald's throne, Oda's deliberate character progression indicates that Hajrudin will become the actual successor who will unite all giant tribes while establishing his place as the world's most powerful giant.

Ad

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback