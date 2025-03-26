Blackbeard may steal this Holy Knight's Devil Fruit in One Piece (& it makes perfect sense)

Marshall D. Teach is one of the most strategically cunning and power-driven characters in the unpredictable world of One Piece where he goes by the name Blackbeard. The power to combine several Devil Fruit abilities makes him one of the series' most terrifying and fascinating villains.

Blackbeard's relentless pursuit of power has allowed him to gather Devil Fruit abilities that surpass normal user restrictions. Now, a compelling theory suggests that Blackbeard might be eyeing an extraordinary power—The Dragon-Dragon Fruit, Model Kirin. This Devil Fruit, possibly belonging to St. Killingham, could mark a major advancement for Blackbeard's impressive collection of powers.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

The mythological and narrative significance of the Kirin in One Piece

The theory stands on multiple intriguing connections between narrative elements and mythological themes. A legendary East Asian creature, the Kirin, functions as both a mythical beast and a symbol representing justice and benevolence, often associated with the arrival of powerful rulers. The transfer of this Devil Fruit within One Piece might cause a significant reorganization of global power structures.

Blackbeard's exceptional ability to absorb Devil Fruits without adhering to established user limits makes him the prime choice for this extraordinary power transfer. Blackbeard currently holds the Yami Yami no Mi (Darkness fruit) and the Gura Gura no Mi (Tremor fruit), which he stole from Whitebeard, demonstrating his ability to forcefully acquire powerful Devil Fruits.

The Dragon-Dragon Fruit: Model Kirin and its potential to reshape One Piece

The Dragon-Dragon Fruit: Model Kirin embodies more than a simple transformational ability. According to mythological beliefs, Kirins manifest as noble beings only when a fair and wise sovereign rules.

Blackbeard's potential acquisition of this fruit allows him to become a revolutionary figure who transcends the role of a pirate. He could become a transformative force, challenging the existing power structures in the One Piece world. The possibility of the fruit enabling dream manifestation adds further mystery to its significance.

If St. Killingham indeed possesses the ability to extract something out of a dream, it could represent a metaphysical dimension to Devil Fruit powers that has yet to be fully explored in the series.

Blackbeard and the Kirin Fruit: A theory of power and transformation in One Piece

Expand Tweet

Several elements make this theory particularly compelling. First, the all-encompassing nature of Blackbeard's Devil Fruit absorption ability. Second, the thematic resonance of the Kirin's mythological significance. And third, the narrative potential of such a power transfer.

Blackbeard has consistently been portrayed as a character who defies conventional limitations. His obsession with power, combined with his unique physiological ability to hold multiple Devil Fruits, makes him the ideal candidate to potentially acquire the Kirin fruit. The theory suggests not just a simple power transfer, but a profound narrative transformation.

Conclusion: A prophetic potential

Blackbeard as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Theories like this one highlight Eiichiro Oda's intricate world-building as the One Piece narrative approaches its final chapters. The potential acquisition of the Dragon-Dragon Fruit: The Model Kirin fruit acquired by Blackbeard extends beyond simple power enhancement, embodying the perpetual conflict among destiny, power, and the chaotic bond between myth and reality.

The intricately woven narrative threads crafted by Oda throughout the One Piece series serve as a foundation for fan theories, inviting readers to speculate on future developments. This theory's validity remains uncertain, but its existence underscores the storytelling depth of the One Piece universe, where characters' journeys combine ambition and mythology with transformative potential.

