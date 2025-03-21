Oda misled fans about Loki's Devil Fruit, and latest One Piece spoilers all but confirm it

The latest One Piece spoilers from chapter 1143 have pulled the curtain back on what appears to be a deliberate misdirection by Eiichiro Oda regarding Loki's mysterious Devil Fruit powers. For months, the One Piece fandom has believed that Loki's bandaged eyes were linked to a sight-based Devil Fruit.

This fruit was thought to be so powerful that he allegedly murdered his father, Harald, to obtain it. The prevalent theory suggested his covered eyes concealed some visual power that made him one of Elbaph's most feared giants.

However, the flashback in the recent spoilers showing a young Loki already wearing these same eye bandages—long before Harald's death—effectively dismantles this theory and reveals how masterfully Oda has led readers down a false path.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga and is speculative in nature.

Loki's true strength in One Piece: Oda's masterful misdirection and the Elbaph timeline mystery

The revelation that Loki had bandaged eyes as a child, approximately 63 years ago, creates a significant timeline contradiction that cannot be overlooked. According to the story, Loki killed Harald to acquire the legendary Devil Fruit, but his eye bandages do not show he got this fruit.

This detail completely transforms our perception of Loki's abilities and character while demonstrating Oda's deliberate use of misleading signs to hide Loki's actual powers. The flashback adds complexity to the situation by revealing young Loki defeating Hajrudin through physical combat, with a kanabo weapon that resembles Kaido's.

This demonstration of raw strength suggests that Loki's formidable reputation may not have initially stemmed from Devil Fruit powers at all. By focusing readers' attention on Loki's bandaged eyes while simultaneously showing him as a physical fighter in his youth, Oda has created a clever distraction from whatever Loki's actual powers might be.

This misdirection becomes even more apparent when contrasted with the clear Devil Fruit revelations in the same chapter. The God's Knights are explicitly shown using their powers—Sommers with his "Iba Iba no Mi" creating thorny vines, and Killingham manifesting dreams with his mythical "Yuu Ryu no Mi, Model Kirin."

By providing such straightforward information about these new characters while keeping Loki's abilities shrouded in mystery, Oda seems to have emphasized the deliberate nature of his misdirection regarding Elbaph's fallen prince. Loki's enigmatic statement about seeing the "whole forest" and humans' plan to kill "father" suggests a perception that goes beyond normal sight.

This could indicate a form of observation or insight unrelated to his physical eyes. This cognitive ability would explain why Loki maintains his bandages regardless of Devil Fruit status, creating the perfect red herring for readers who assumed the bandages were concealing Devil Fruit-related features.

The deliberate misleading extends to the narrative itself: if Loki killed Harald for a Devil Fruit, but his eye condition predates this event, then either the motive for patricide has been misrepresented, or the nature of the "legendary" power has been misinterpreted by readers and possibly even by characters within the story.

Conclusion

One Piece has always thrived on subverting expectations, and Oda's misdirection regarding Loki's powers exemplifies his masterful storytelling. While fans have long speculated about Loki’s abilities, the Elbaph arc will likely unveil something entirely unexpected, reinforcing Oda’s ability to surprise readers even after 25 years.

His genius lies in planting deceptive clues, leading fans down one path before revealing an entirely different truth. Just as past arcs have shattered theories, Loki’s true power may defy conventional assumptions, adding another layer of depth to the story.

