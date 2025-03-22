One Marine Admiral will likely revolt against One Piece's Celestial Dragons (& it's not Akainu)

The One Piece World Government's rigid hierarchy places the Celestial Dragons at the top, with the Marines enforcing their rule. Among them, Admiral Kizaru (Borsalino) is the most enigmatic, embodying his "Unclear Justice" motto nonchalantly.

However, the Egghead arc reveals a deeper internal conflict, suggesting he may be the key to a Marine schism. While fans speculate on Fujitora or Akainu rebelling, Kizaru's actions hint at a breaking point. His potential defection could spark a revolutionary Marine faction, reshaping the power dynamics of the One Piece world in unforeseen ways.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Kizaru’s crumbling facade in One Piece: How Egghead Island exposed the Admiral’s inner conflict

Throughout the series, Kizaru has maintained a facade of casual indifference, but key moments have revealed cracks in this armor. His self-description as "just a cog in the machine" during the Egghead conflict speaks volumes about his mindset - he views himself as a mere instrument of the World Government's will, lacking personal agency in determining justice.

This detachment has served as his psychological shield, allowing him to carry out orders without confronting their moral implications. However, the Egghead Island incident has forced Kizaru to face these implications directly. His internal struggle became painfully apparent when he attacked Bonney with his eyes closed, unable to witness the consequences of his actions.

This moment of weakness reveals something profound - despite his outward appearance, Kizaru is not emotionally detached from his actions. He simply suppresses these emotions to function within the system. The breaking point came in the aftermath when Akainu accused him of intentionally failing in his duties.

This accusation triggered a rare display of genuine anger from Kizaru - a pivotal moment that suggests his carefully maintained persona is beginning to crumble under the weight of accumulated moral compromises.

From apathy to rebellion: How Egghead could ignite Kizaru’s defining moment in One Piece

What makes this development particularly significant is the broader context of the World Government's response to the Egghead incident. The Gorosei's typical approach to containing information - as demonstrated at Ohara - is the systematic elimination of witnesses.

But with numerous Marines and CP agents having witnessed both Saturn's death and the World Government's humiliating defeat, such a purge would devastate their own military strength. They'll likely target vocal dissenters, making examples of those who question authority. Marines will begin to "disappear" without explanation, creating an atmosphere of fear and suspicion within the ranks.

Kizaru and Gear 5 Luffy as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Witnessing such treatment would be intolerable for someone like Kizaru, who demonstrated care for his subordinates by ensuring their escape before the Buster Call. Kizaru's potential evolution mirrors Aokiji's transformation following the Ohara incident.

Just as that tragedy forced Aokiji to reconsider his understanding of justice, the aftermath of Egghead could be the catalyst that transforms Kizaru from a passive instrument of the World Government into an active opponent of the system he once served.

The thematic brilliance of this potential development lies in its irony—the most seemingly apathetic Admiral becomes the most impassioned revolutionary. His motto of "Unclear Justice" would evolve into something more defined as he recognizes that true justice requires standing against the corrupt power structure of the Celestial Dragons.

Conclusion

As One Piece nears its final war, Kizaru could become a key figure in reshaping global power. His rebellion may spark a third faction—disillusioned Marines seeking true justice, separate from the Revolutionary Army and World Government. This "Separatist" movement would add complexity to the conflict, challenging the binary struggle.

Fittingly, Kizaru, whose powers embody light, could illuminate the government's corruption and guide his comrades toward a purer form of justice. After years as a mere enforcer, Admiral Kizaru may finally rebel, altering the world's balance and redefining justice in One Piece's climactic battle.

