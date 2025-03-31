Gunko may betray the Holy Knights for One Piece's Straw Hats (but Brook won't be why)

In the One Piece universe, Holy Knight Gunko faces a critical juncture that might result in the biggest betrayal yet. The symbolic relationship between Gunko and drums appears to predict her future betrayal when she joins Luffy's crew. Gunko's name means "war drum," but her potential future path becomes clear through her intricate connections to Nika and the Drums of Liberation.

Gunko's documented fear of Nika, juxtaposed with her love for Brook's music, presents a character conflicted between duty and desire, between the security of the Holy Knights and the freedom promised by the Straw Hats.

This tension sets the stage for what could be a pivotal moment in her development—one that might not involve Brook directly but rather the deeper rhythmic connections to Joy Boy's legacy.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

The rhythmic connection in One Piece: Gunko, Brook, and the Drums of Liberation

The true essence of Gunko becomes apparent through the linguistic analysis of her name. The Japanese term "Gunko" (軍鼓) translates to "war drum" or "military drum." The elements of rhythm and percussion become immediately relevant because they form the core of Nika's character, who embodies the warrior of liberation dancing to drumbeats.

The fact that Gunko fears Nika yet finds solace in Brook's melodies suggests an internal conflict—perhaps a suppressed part of herself recognizes the truth in what Nika represents. Brook's signature "Yo-hohoho" displays rhythmic similarities to the Drums of Liberation ("Doom-dut-da-da"), which demands attention.

When placed side by side, these patterns reveal striking similarities. The chant "Yo-ho-ho-ho" aligns with "Doom-dut-da-da" because both maintain a four-syllable pattern that stresses the first and third syllables. This correspondence suggests that Binks' Sake, Brook's favorite song and a melody with ancient origins, may be intrinsically linked to Joy Boy or even Nika.

The song may have served as a vessel for preserving the rhythm of liberation through generations, carrying forward the essence of freedom that once defined the Ancient Kingdom.

Gunko’s unconscious yearning: The Drums of Liberation and the call to freedom in One Piece

Gunko's appreciation for Brook's music, particularly New World, indicates she may have an innate connection to these rhythms of freedom without consciously recognizing their significance. Her enjoyment of these melodies represents a subconscious yearning for liberation—a part of her identity she has suppressed in service to the Holy Knights.

The theory that Gunko was an orphan who joined the Holy Knights out of desperation rather than conviction adds another dimension to her potential betrayal. If her allegiance stems from necessity rather than belief, encountering the living embodiment of Nika's will—Luffy with his awakened Devil Fruit—could force her to confront the hollow nature of her choices.

The Drums of Liberation would serve as a catalyst, awakening memories or feelings long buried beneath her Holy Knight persona. What makes this theory particularly compelling is that Brook himself may not be the direct cause of Gunko's defection.

Rather, it would be her recognition of the ancient rhythms in his music, the unconscious connection to Nika and Joy Boy, that ultimately leads her to question her loyalty. Brook serves not as the instigator but as the unwitting messenger carrying the ancient call to freedom.

Conclusion

The potential revelation that "Yo-hohoho" was Nika's original laughter adds another layer to this theory. This connection would mark Gunko's profound awakening when she understands that her fears and love are unified. The realization she experiences might finally persuade her to leave the Holy Knights and join Luffy's crew, who represent freedom.

Gunko's true destiny as someone who will march to the beat of freedom rather than oppression has been evident all along because her name represents the Drums of Liberation she has been waiting for.

