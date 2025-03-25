One Piece episode 1123: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1123 is set to release on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 11:1 5PM Japanese Standard Time per the latest information on the series’ return. With the long 6-month break nearing its end, fans are understandably desperate to learn both when the series will return, and what to expect when it does.

Unfortunately, a lack of pre-release anime spoilers is all but guaranteed. However, fans do have official release information for One Piece episode 1123, and a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming installment.

One Piece episode 1123 release date and time

Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates finally return with One Piece episode 1123 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1123 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11:15 PM JST on Saturday, April 5, 2025. For most international fans, this means a release sometime during the day on Saturday locally. A very small number of overseas audiences will instead see the episode air early in the morning on Sunday, April 6. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

One Piece episode 1123 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7:15AM, Saturday, April 5, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 10:15AM, Saturday, April 5, 2025 British Summer Time 3:15PM, Saturday, April 5, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:15PM, Saturday, April 5, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:45PM, Saturday, April 5, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:15PM, Saturday, April 5, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:15PM, Saturday, April 5, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:45AM, Sunday, April 6, 2025

One Piece episode 1123 where to watch

One Piece episode 1123's sole focus will likely be the unfolding events on Egghead Island (Image via Toei Animation)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll or Netflix after the episode airs in Japan. With Netflix streaming the Egghead Arc as it releases in Japan, either of the above two platforms will allow fans to see the newest episode. However, it’s unclear if Netflix will continue streaming the series’ latest and greatest entries past the conclusion of the Egghead Arc at the time of this article’s writing.

One Piece episode 1122 recap

One Piece episode 1122 began with a flashback to the Amazon Lily incident, where Koby is bargaining with Whitebeard for the lives of the other 800 Marines. He offered himself up in the end to save the Marines as focus went farther back in time to Koby taking Garp’s lessons. Garp asked him who he’d save from a stranded island between a baby and an old man. Koby said he’d save both and sacrifice himself, which angered Garp and was also wrong according to him.

Garp said the correct answer was to abandon the old man since their purpose as Marines was to protect peoples’ futures. In the present, Pizzaro used his Devil Fruit to reach his massive island hand out for Garo’s ship. Garp’s plan was revealed to be him creating an opening to let Koby destroy the arm, with Grus protecting the ship from debris with his Devil Fruit. Helmeppo would ensure that the others were able to do their parts without any obstructions.

Garp then used Galaxy Divide to attack Pizarro, giving Koby a chance to attack. A brief flashback played out where Helmeppo explained to Garp that Koby was injured due to doing extra training. In the present, he used Honesty Impact to destroy Pizarro’s arm, with everyone but Garp boarding the ship after. The episode ended with Garp telling the others to leave and laughing as a stoic Kuzan froze him.

One Piece episode 1123 what to expect (speculative)

One Piece episode 1123 should open up a return in focus to Egghead Island given the previous episode’s finality on Hachinosu Island’s focus. This is also further supported by the fact that all of the promotional material for the anime’s return thus far has been focused on characters who’re currently on Egghead.

Episode 1123 should also give an update as to how far away Admiral Kizaru, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, and their Marine forces are from Egghead. It’ll likely be revealed that they’re imminently arriving, setting up the anime’s double-header return to begin the highly anticipated action. The episode will likely end with Luffy and others sensing that powerful enemies have arrived and getting excited for the upcoming fight.

