10 One Piece characters who can destroy entire villages in Naruto

One Piece and Naruto stand as two members of the Big Three Anime. Both series have given us a plethora of characters as well as a lengthy and engaging storyline, making power scaling an absolutely ridiculous exercise as characters in either show are shown to perform unimaginable feats.

Among these feats is the destruction of an entire village, as seen in Naruto. This list looks at One Piece characters who can do the same or even more.

One Piece characters who can level entire villages in Naruto

1) Gol D. Roger

Gol D. Roger (Image via Toei Animation)

First on the list is One Piece's Gol D. Roger, a Pirate King. Though he is no longer alive, he was undeniably one of the series' most powerful characters. He rose to prominence after reaching Laugh Tale and discovering the secrets of the Void Century. (Fact: Roger was the only pirate to reach the end of the Grand Line with his crew.)

Even without the Devil Fruit, his Haki was strong enough to allow him to cross the Grand Line. As a result, he became the most infamous pirate to ever sail the seas. In Naruto, such a person would have no trouble leveling an entire village.

2) Rocks D. Xebec

Rocks D. Xebec (Image via Toei Animation)

Rocks D. Xebec, along with Gol D. Roger, was one of the most powerful characters in One Piece. Gol D. Roger and his crew needed to team up with Monkey D. Garp and the Marines to take down Rocks and that alone demonstrated how powerful he was.

Little is known about his powers or abilities, but what is known indicates that he was a formidable force. He was one of history's most dangerous pirates. As a result, Rocks can easily destroy an entire village in Naruto.

3) Shanks

Shanks (Image via Toei Animation)

Shanks is the Captain of the Red-Haired Pirates and one of the Four Emperors. His influence inspired Luffy to become a pirate. The ex-Roger Pirates member is strong enough to defeat an army of soldiers. Despite the fact that he lacks a Devil Fruit, he possesses an extremely powerful Haki, exceptional sword skills, and exquisite physical abilities, as seen in One Piece.

He is quite powerful for a non-Devil Fruit user. Shanks should have no trouble leveling a village in Naruto, given how powerful his Haki is. To give you an idea, his mere presence exacerbated the Summit War.

4) Edward “Whitebeard” Newgate

Edward “Whitebeard” Newgate (Image via Toei Animation)

Edward Newgate, dubbed the "Strongest Man in the World in One Piece," was a powerhouse capable of rivaling even the Pirate King himself. He used to be in the Rocks Pirates and was one of the Four Emperors back then. His Devil Fruit, the Tremor-Tremor fruit, gave him the power to make strong earthquakes and shockwaves.

The strength of Whitebeard and his fleet was sufficient to devastate the Navy Headquarters following the Summit War. He was unable to use his full power due to his age and illness, which led to his death at the hands of Blackbeard.

His Devil Fruit would be more than powerful enough to completely crush an entire village in Naruto, easily outperforming Pain in that regard.

5) Monkey D. Luffy

Monkey D. Luffy (Image via Toei Animation)

This list would be incomplete without mentioning One Piece's protagonist Monkey D. Luffy. Luffy stands as the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates and is presently a member of the Four Emperors. With a bounty of 3 billion, he continues his travels of the New World in search of the One Piece.

Luffy is unquestionably a candidate for the next Pirate King after consuming the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit, mastering all three types of Haki, and awakening the Sun God Transformation. He gained significant power after his fight with Kaido, allowing him to easily smash a village in Naruto.

6) Marshall “Blackbeard” D. Teach

Marshall “Blackbeard” D. Teach (Image via Toei Animation)

Marshall D. Teach, or “Blackbeard,” was one of the Seven Warlords and a member of the Whitebeard Pirates in One Piece. He currently leads the Blackbeard Pirates and is one of the Four Emperors. Without a doubt, Blackbeard is one of the series' most powerful villains. He is also the only one with two Devil Fruits - the Dark-Dark Fruit and the Tremor-Tremor Fruit.

He can create powerful tremors and shockwaves with these two, as well as the darkness that can "reduce anything to nothingness." Aside from that, his Haki abilities are out of this world. Given his credentials, even a fully prepared Naruto village would be no match for him.

7) Kaido

Kaido (Image via Toei Animation)

Kaido, the main antagonist of the Wano Arc, is another member of the Four Emperors. Not exactly human, Kaido is One Piece's strongest creature. His Devil Fruit, Fish-Fish Fruit Model: Azure Dragon, grants him the power to transform into a serpentine Azure dragon and a human-dragon hybrid at will. Besides his Haki was powerful enough to knock Luffy out in a single blow.

Kaido, a terrifying foe, could obliterate an entire village in Naruto and not feel bad about it.

8) Charlotte “Big Mom” Linlin

Charlotte “Big Mom” Linlin (Image via Toei Animation)

A member of the infamous Rock Pirates, Charlotte Linlin or "Big Mom" is among the most powerful characters alive in One Piece. She is the ruler of "Totto Land" and the leader of the Big Mom Pirates. She was also one of the Four Emperors until Trafalgar D. Law and Eustass Kid defeated her.

Her Devil Fruit, the Soul-Soul Fruit, gave her access to control over human souls. With the exception of her Devil Fruit, her Haki has enough juice to decimate her surroundings if she ever gets angry. She also carries three weapons: Napoleon, Prometheus, and Zeus, each of which is unique and greatly increases her power.

Big Mom, the most powerful female pirate in One Piece, could destroy Naruto's village twice with her Haki and no one would stand up to her.

9) Dracule “Hawkeye” Mihawk

Dracule “Hawkeye” Mihawk (Image via Toei Animation)

To say Dracule "Hawkeye" Mihawk, one of the former Seven Warlords of the Sea in One Piece, was a master swordsman would be an understatement. He defeated Roronoa Zoro, a Three-Sword style user, using just a single tiny knife. He lacked Devil Fruit and had to rely solely on his Haki and Swordsmanship, which were powerful enough to destroy giant ships and icebergs from afar.

Mihawkd also possessed one of the 12 Supreme Swords, Yoru, a Black Blade. Mihawk's swordplay is also far superior to that of an emperor. Mihawk's sword strikes can wreak havoc in a Naruto village, as his reputation suggests.

10) Monkey D. Garp

Monkey D. Garp (Image via Toei Animation)

Last but not least, Monkey D. Garp stands as the marine equivalent of Gol D. Roger. He made a name for himself by fighting the Pirate King to the death, earning him the title "Hero of the Marines." Garp is the father of Monkey D. Dragon and the grandfather of Monkey D. Luffy, the protagonist of One Piece.

He lacked a Devil Fruit but compensated with his Haki. He had the strength to crush mountains with his bare hands. Garp, who has chosen to take on more of a mentoring role, is undeniably a force to be reckoned with.

Given his Haki, annihilating an entire village in Naruto won't be a problem for him.

