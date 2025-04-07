One Piece chapter 1146: Release date and time, where to read, and more

According to the official MANGA Plus website, One Piece chapter 1146 is set to release on Monday, April 21, 2025 at 12 am JST. With the stage finally set for the battle against the Holy Knights, fans are expecting mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s series to return from break with an action-packed issue.

Unfortunately, verifiable spoilers for One Piece chapter 1146 are unavailable as of this article’s writing. While series leakers should eventually release them, this will unlikely happen during mangaka Eiichiro Oda's voluntary break week.

Thankfully, sources like Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform have provided officially confirmed release information. This article breaks down the release information, speculates on what to expect from One Piece chapter 1146, and more.

One Piece chapter 1146 release date and time

Colon and the Straw Hat Pirates seem set to confront Gunko of the Holy Knights in One Piece chapter 1146 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1146 officially releases in Japan at 12 am JST on Monday, April 21, 2025. Most international readers will instead see the issue be made available on Sunday, April 20. Very few international audiences will instead see chapter 1146 go live early in the morning on Monday, April 21, like Japanese readers. The exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.

One Piece chapter 1146 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local release time Pacific Standard Time 8 am, Sunday, April 20, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11 am, Sunday, April 20, 2025 British Summer Time 4 pm, Sunday, April 20, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5 pm, Sunday, April 20, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, April 20, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Sunday, April 20, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Monday, April 21, 2025 Australia Central Time 12:30 am, Monday, April 21, 2025

Where to read One Piece chapter 1146?

Holy Knight Gunko's confrontation of Colon and the Straw Hats teases Elbaph's first major fight beginning in One Piece chapter 1146 (Image via Toei Animation)

There are three major options for overseas audiences to read chapter 1146 immediately upon its official release. Free options include Viz Media’s official website and Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, but both limit how much a series users can read overall.

Contrarily, Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ does offer full access to One Piece and other series, but in exchange for a (relatively inexpensive) monthly subscription fee.

One Piece chapter 1145 recap

One Piece chapter 1145 begins with Zoro, Sanji, and Goldberg hunting for meat for Loki in the Underworld. They defeated it with help from Goldberg’s shield, Nash, which was turned into one of Big Mom’s homies when his dad fought her decades ago.

The focus then shifted to Loki, who revealed his meeting with the Holy Knights to the others. After the others returned with the meat, Luffy tried feeding Loki, hurting him more than helping him.

They then discussed Shanks, with Loki saying their deal still hadn’t been completed since he wasn’t fully free. He then said he understood how Luffy felt about Shanks as a flashback began showing a young Loki meeting Rocks D. Xebec. He first asked to join Rocks’ crew, then challenged him to a fight after being rejected. Xebec left Loki bleeding and unconscious, which Whitebeard admonished him for. Loki says he was born in the wrong era.

Focus then shifted to the Giant Warrior Pirates and Gaban, who took down several nightmare monsters. He added that he could still hear three voices on Elbaph and mused about the world ending.

The focus then shifted to the sleepwalking children, who were about to enter the fire until Jinbe used Fish-Man Karate and a sea cloud to put it out. The issue ended with Gunko confronting Jinbe, Colon, and the other Straw Hats on Colon’s svarr.

What to expect from One Piece chapter 1146? (Speculative)

One Piece chapter 1146 should begin with a continued focus on Gunko’s confrontation of the Straw Hats, albeit a brief one. She’ll likely be very menacing at first before pausing after realizing Brook is with them, prompting a shift in focus as her entire demeanor changes.

The focus should shift to the Underworld, where Luffy and the others are asking Loki to elaborate on what he said to Hajrudin earlier about their father’s death. Chapter 1146 should then end with the start of Loki’s flashback, likely pausing just as Loki reaches adulthood.

