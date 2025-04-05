This ex-Yonko may still be One Piece's strength benchmark as of chapter 1145 (& Loki's flashback shows why)

One Piece chapter 1145 is set to be released on March 7, 2025, but the raw scans for the chapter have already been revealed on the internet. As teased in the chapter's spoilers, the raw scans showcased a young Loki requesting Rocks D Xebec to let him join the Rocks Pirates. However, not only was the accursed prince rejected, but the Rocks Pirates' captain also pulverized him.

Ad

Loki's rejection reminded fans of another youngster who joined the Rocks Pirates at a younger age than Loki—Kaido. Kaido, unlike Loki, was personally invited into Rocks' pirate crew by Whitebeard. This proved that the ex-Emperor, whom the fandom considered finished when he fought Loki, might be a benchmark for most young pirates to meet.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series and expresses the author's opinion.

One Piece: Exploring why a young Kaido might be a bigger menace than a young Loki

Loki as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1145 raw scans showed a conversation between the accursed prince and the Straw Hat Pirates' captain. As Loki didn't reveal the truth about the red-haired man he met (Shamrock, not Shanks), he kept asking Luffy about his enthusiasm for Shanks. The protagonist had admired Shanks since his childhood.

Ad

Trending

Surprisingly, Loki showcased feelings of understanding over Luffy's enjoyment, claiming that he also felt that way in the past. One Piece chapter 1145 raw scans then dwelled into a flashback, where a young Loki requested Rocks D Xebec, the captain of the Rocks Pirates, to let the accursed prince join the latter's crew.

As expected, Rocks denied Loki's request and even challenged the accursed prince to a serious duel. Rocks utterly defeated Loki, leaving him half-dead on the ground. While Edward Newgate showed surprise over Rocks' move, as the captain used a real weapon against a child, Rocks D Xebec told his crewmate to keep his mouth shut.

Ad

Kaido as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The Rocks Pirates were assembled 44 years ago from the current timeline and disbanded 6 years afterward, during One Piece's God Valley Incident. This suggests that Loki, who is currently 63 years old, was in his 20s when he asked to be recruited into the Rocks Pirates. Even if he were an aspiring child, getting recruited into the Rocks Pirates wasn't something Loki could do.

Ad

However, another character was not only recruited into the Rocks Pirates but also joined the pirate crew on the recommendation of one of its crewmates. Kaido, otherwise known as the strongest creature alive, was recruited into the Rocks Pirates at the young age of 15 years old. He was recommended to join the Rocks Pirates by Edward Newgate, an active part of the pirate crew at that time.

The Rocks Pirates as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Before joining the Rocks Pirates, Kaido was known across the Grand Line as a beast who had once escaped the Marine Corps. Due to his infamous reputation, Whitebeard couldn't help but ask Rocks to allow someone as strong as Kaido to join the crew.

Ad

So, considering how the Ex-Emperor was able to join the Rocks Pirates at a tender age, and Loki wasn't, proves that the captain of the Beast Pirates might be a standard for the young pirates of the Grand Line. Yes, he was defeated by Luffy, however, his reputation on the Grand Line might still be alive. As already mentioned, it could be attributed to both his persona and power.

Final Thoughts

Ad

Kaido was a menace in every sense, given how he reduced one of the strongest tribes on the Grand Line, the samurai, into slavery. So, it was comical how only JoyBoy, Money D Luffy, could defeat him after years of waiting. His achievement of joining the Rocks Pirates at an early age proved his strength.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Umer Umer is an anime and manga expert at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Biotechnology. He chose to deviate from his original career path due to his love for anime, and wishes to encourage more people to experience the genre through his work. He has previously worked at niche anime-centered media website Anime Senpai for around 1.5 years.



Umer believes in cross-checking facts with official sources and strives to produce well-rounded articles through thorough research. He is a fan of anime series like 'Made in Abyss,' 'One Piece,' and 'Clannad,' and also loves indulging in manga including 'Monster,' 'Yotsubato!,' and any series by Junji Ito. He admires 'One Piece' author Eiichiro Oda and is inspired by how he intricately weaves a narrative and seamlessly connects loose links.



Apart from immersing himself in a wide array of anime and manga, Umer also collects physical copies of manga series to support his favorite authors. When he's not working, he enjoys reading classic literature and watching soccer. Know More