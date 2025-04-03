One Piece chapter 1145 raw scans: Gaban and the Giants fight back as Loki's first flashback plays out

One Piece chapter 1145 raw scans were expected to offer some clarity to the finer points of earlier text-based spoilers, as well as illustrate the meaning of some of those leaks better. Unofficially shared earlier this week, the raw scans did just that, helping especially when it came to Loki’s flashback of meeting Rocks D. Xebec as a child.

One Piece chapter 1145 raw scans also gave focus to the Sun World battles on Elbaph, specifically focusing on Scopper Gaban and the New Giant Warrior Pirates entering the fray. However, they’re not the only ones who confront their enemies in the issue, with Holy Knight Gunko finally making the first move for her group by targeting Colon and co.

One Piece chapter 1145 raw scans begin revealing Loki’s past as the fight on Elbaph begins

One Piece chapter 1145 raw scans begin with the issue’s color spread, which sees the Straw Hats in their anime renditions watching the new Egghead Arc episodes. Focus then shifts to the chapter’s cover story, which continues Yamato’s pilgrimage across Wano. Here, Ulti is seen reuniting with a still-chained up, but nevertheless alive Page One. Raw scans then begin the issue’s story, which sees Goldberg, Sanji, and Zoro working together to take down a dinosaur.

Goldberg’s shield also noticeably appears to be a Homie, being capable of talking and having a mouth and eyes. After decapitating the dinosaur, they begin carrying the meat as focus returns to Loki’s location, where he’s seen speaking with Luffy and the others. Goldberg, Sanji, and Zoro then return with the meat, with Sanji beginning to cook while Luffy tries force feeding Loki. Luffy then tries to bring Loki some boiling hot soup, but spills it all over him.

One Piece chapter 1145 raw scans see Luffy horrified with himself as Gerd gives him a thumbs up. Loki and Luffy keep speaking here as focus shifts into a flashback of a young Loki meeting a silhouetted character; however, what can be seen of this character makes it clear that it’s Rocks D. Xebec. Loki seemingly demands something of Xebec here, which seemingly upsets Xebec as the next panel shows young Loki bleeding with a sword stuck in his chest.

Returning to the present, Loki seemingly comments on these origins as focus shifts to the Giant Warrior Pirates fighting off several monsters with Scopper Gaban’s help. As the monsters fall down in defeat, Gaban seemingly muses on something as focus shifts to the fire fighter Giants failing to put the fire out. Jaguar D. Saul is then shown having defeated the fenrir monsters, while the sleepwalking children are moments away from burning to death.

One Piece chapter 1145 raw scans see Gunko and the Holy Knights watching this, reveling in the moment as a sudden burst of water appears. This is revealed to be the work of Jinbe, who used Fish-Man Karate to more effectively manipulate the water the fire fighters were using. Nami, Brook, and Usopp are seen congratulating him as he gets back on Colon’s svarr, as it’s confirmed the fire is extinguished via the children continuing to walk through unharmed.

Focus is briefly given to the Giants and others as they celebrate, including Chopper and Robin. Colon is also seen thanking and congratulating Jinbe, when Gunko suddenly appears on their svarr. The issue ends with her seemingly preparing her Devil Fruit powers for use as she greets Colon and co, teasing a fight between them in the next issue.

