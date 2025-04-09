Rocks D. Xebec may be the true father of this One Piece character

One Piece chapter 1145 introduced a new silhouette of Rock D Xebec, prompting the fandom to speculate on the reality of this famous pirate again. Although it goes without saying, the author has yet to announce who Rocks might be. However, his moniker and deeds, which define him, might give the fandom a hint about the pirate descendants.

Although it might surprise the fandom, Rocks might be related to Dragon, given their similar hate for the World Nobles. Moreover, both of them have a 'D' in their names and have the aim of eradicating the World Government. Given their mysterious histories, Rocks might be the true father of Dragon, who entrusted his son to Garp.

Disclaimer: This article expresses the opinions of the writer.

One Piece: Exploring Rocks D Xebec as the father of Monkey D Dragon

Rocks D Xebec as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Rocks D Xebec was the captain of the Rocks Pirates. Known for his notorious nature, Rocks is still known as one of the worst pirates in history. One key thing about him was his hatred for the World Nobles and how he wanted to kill them, which led to the infamous God Valley Incident that took place during the latest Native Hunting Competition.

However, the incident ended with the disbanding of the Rocks Pirates after an embarrassing defeat from Monkey D Garp and Gol D Roger. After disbanding, Rocks' whereabouts became unknown, and he presumably died during this time. However, his name is still alive.

Monkey D Dragon as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Monkey D Dragon is the leader of the Revolutionary Army and the father of One Piece's protagonist, Monkey D Luffy. Initially a part of the Marine Corps, Dragon soon left the side of the World Government due to his hatred for their sense of justice.

Afterwards, he formed a group, the Freedom Fighters, gathering people who shared the same spirit of freedom as his. After the group grew in size, its name changed to Revolutionary Army, and this army is currently the biggest threat to the World Nobles, considering how many hurdles they have created for the Celestial Dragons.

Given how these two shared the same hate for the World Nobles, could they have a deeper relationship? One key point of comparison between these two was their conflicting personalities, as one was loud (Rocks) in his course of actions, and one was quiet (Dragon). However, both were still motivated by their ambitions.

Monkey D Garp as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Moreover, a major similarity was the 'D' they shared in their names and their reputation as the worst criminals. So, given these key similarities, it might not be far-fetched to speculate that these two might share the bond of father and son.

After the God Valley Incident, Rocks might have left Dragon in the hands of Garp, hoping to give him a new life than his. Leaving his child in the hands of the Marines might be a challenge for Garp to raise Dragon as a Marine.

However, as fans already know, this failed horribly as Dragon became a revolutionary. Moreover, to hide Dragon from the eyes of the public, Garp changed Dragon's name from Dragon D Xebec to Monkey D Dragon, which coincides perfectly with the current situation of One Piece.

Analysis and Final Thoughts

Unlike Garp, who doesn't share any facial resemblance with his child, Rocks might have a similar facial shape to Dragon. While this might be a hard point to digest, given how One Piece has already revealed Dragon as Garp's biological son, anything could change.

