One Piece chapter 1145 all but confirms Rocks D. Xebec's strength and influence

One Piece chapter 1145 unveils the true extent of Rocks D. Xebec’s power, long speculated by fans. Through Loki’s flashback, readers see why the World Government erased his name— he was a threat of unmatched magnitude. The fear he instilled wasn't exaggerated— legends like Whitebeard, Kaido, and Big Mom followed him not out of admiration, but respect for his overwhelming might.
His influence was so great that it took the rare alliance of Garp and Roger to bring him down at God Valley. This chapter cements Rocks as one of the most dangerous figures in One Piece history.
Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.
One Piece chapter 1145 confirms Rocks D. Xebec’s true power and revolutionary ambitions
The notion that Rocks achieved his status through luck or manipulation, similar to Buggy, is thoroughly debunked through Loki's flashback. In chapter 1145, we see Loki recounting a moment when Rocks single-handedly subdued multiple high-ranking marine officers with a mere glance— a display of Conqueror's Haki so potent that it left permanent psychological scars on survivors.
Would the likes of Whitebeard, whose honor is unquestioned, or Kaido, who respects only strength, follow someone who wasn't truly powerful? The flashback shows Rocks commanding these future Yonko not through fear or manipulation, but through demonstrated superiority.
Unlike Roger, who sought freedom and adventure, Rocks aimed for nothing less than global domination. One Piece Chapter 1145's flashback reveals that Rocks possessed intelligence about the Void Century that threatened the foundations of the World Government.
Loki's memories show Rocks speaking of "turning the world upside down" and "returning what was stolen"— phrases that suggest he knew about Imu and the true nature of the World Government. This wasn't mere piracy, it was revolution on a global scale.
One Piece chapter 1145 reveals Rocks D. Xebec’s God-like Haki and connection to a Supreme Grade sword
Loki's flashback provides a stunning visual of Rocks' Haki capabilities. We see a scene where Rocks stands alone against dozens of opponents, his Haki manifesting as visible black lightning so intense it physically damages the environment.
Kaido's previous comparison of Rocks to Roger and Joy Boy gains new meaning— these weren't just powerful pirates, but individuals whose will could literally reshape reality. Rocks' Haki was described by Loki as "the embodiment of defiance against heaven itself."
One Piece Chapter 1145 hints that God Valley wasn't simply a battle but a desperate last stand by the World Government.
Loki recalls fragments of conversation suggesting Rocks had discovered something at God Valley— perhaps a weapon or truth so dangerous that Roger himself recognized the threat it posed to the world's balance.
This explains why the Pirate King would temporarily align with his greatest enemies to stop Rocks. The chapter subtly reinforces the theory that Rocks possessed a Supreme Grade sword.
Loki's flashback shows a distinct silhouette of Rocks with what appears to be a legendary blade— one whose design bears striking similarities to the symbol on the Saber of Xebec. This connection strengthens the possibility that Blackbeard's ship name is no coincidence, but rather a deliberate homage to a weapon of historical significance.
Conclusion
Through the lens of One Piece chapter 1145's revelations, Rocks D. Xebec emerges not as a footnote in history or a convenient villain, but as perhaps the single most influential figure in shaping the current era of piracy. His legacy lives on not just through former crew members who became Yonko, but through the fundamental shift in world power that occurred after his defeat.
The World Government's desperate attempts to erase him from history have only created a more powerful legend. As Oda continues to unravel the mysteries of the Void Century and the final war approaches, it seems increasingly likely that understanding Rocks' true motivations and knowledge will be key to comprehending the ultimate truths of the One Piece world.
