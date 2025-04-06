One Piece chapter 1145 all but confirms Rocks D. Xebec's strength and influence

One Piece chapter 1145 unveils the true extent of Rocks D. Xebec’s power, long speculated by fans. Through Loki’s flashback, readers see why the World Government erased his name— he was a threat of unmatched magnitude. The fear he instilled wasn't exaggerated— legends like Whitebeard, Kaido, and Big Mom followed him not out of admiration, but respect for his overwhelming might.

Ad

His influence was so great that it took the rare alliance of Garp and Roger to bring him down at God Valley. This chapter cements Rocks as one of the most dangerous figures in One Piece history.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

One Piece chapter 1145 confirms Rocks D. Xebec’s true power and revolutionary ambitions

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The notion that Rocks achieved his status through luck or manipulation, similar to Buggy, is thoroughly debunked through Loki's flashback. In chapter 1145, we see Loki recounting a moment when Rocks single-handedly subdued multiple high-ranking marine officers with a mere glance— a display of Conqueror's Haki so potent that it left permanent psychological scars on survivors.

Would the likes of Whitebeard, whose honor is unquestioned, or Kaido, who respects only strength, follow someone who wasn't truly powerful? The flashback shows Rocks commanding these future Yonko not through fear or manipulation, but through demonstrated superiority.

Ad

Also read: Latest One Piece spoilers tease this ex-Yonko as still alive (& it's not Kaido)

Unlike Roger, who sought freedom and adventure, Rocks aimed for nothing less than global domination. One Piece Chapter 1145's flashback reveals that Rocks possessed intelligence about the Void Century that threatened the foundations of the World Government.

Loki's memories show Rocks speaking of "turning the world upside down" and "returning what was stolen"— phrases that suggest he knew about Imu and the true nature of the World Government. This wasn't mere piracy, it was revolution on a global scale.

Ad

One Piece chapter 1145 reveals Rocks D. Xebec’s God-like Haki and connection to a Supreme Grade sword

Expand Tweet

Ad

Loki's flashback provides a stunning visual of Rocks' Haki capabilities. We see a scene where Rocks stands alone against dozens of opponents, his Haki manifesting as visible black lightning so intense it physically damages the environment.

Kaido's previous comparison of Rocks to Roger and Joy Boy gains new meaning— these weren't just powerful pirates, but individuals whose will could literally reshape reality. Rocks' Haki was described by Loki as "the embodiment of defiance against heaven itself."

Ad

One Piece Chapter 1145 hints that God Valley wasn't simply a battle but a desperate last stand by the World Government.

Loki recalls fragments of conversation suggesting Rocks had discovered something at God Valley— perhaps a weapon or truth so dangerous that Roger himself recognized the threat it posed to the world's balance.

Also read: Is Stella the original Vegapunk in One Piece? Explained

This explains why the Pirate King would temporarily align with his greatest enemies to stop Rocks. The chapter subtly reinforces the theory that Rocks possessed a Supreme Grade sword.

Ad

Loki's flashback shows a distinct silhouette of Rocks with what appears to be a legendary blade— one whose design bears striking similarities to the symbol on the Saber of Xebec. This connection strengthens the possibility that Blackbeard's ship name is no coincidence, but rather a deliberate homage to a weapon of historical significance.

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

Ad

Through the lens of One Piece chapter 1145's revelations, Rocks D. Xebec emerges not as a footnote in history or a convenient villain, but as perhaps the single most influential figure in shaping the current era of piracy. His legacy lives on not just through former crew members who became Yonko, but through the fundamental shift in world power that occurred after his defeat.

The World Government's desperate attempts to erase him from history have only created a more powerful legend. As Oda continues to unravel the mysteries of the Void Century and the final war approaches, it seems increasingly likely that understanding Rocks' true motivations and knowledge will be key to comprehending the ultimate truths of the One Piece world.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More