Latest One Piece spoilers tease this ex-Yonko as still alive (& it's not Kaido)

The series One Piece continually questions death's finality through its powerful characters, including the Yonko. Although events at Wano appeared to determine Big Mom’s fate, new developments in the manga have reopened questions about her status. Goldberg’s shield, which looks like a Homie, has sparked rumors about her possibly continuing to live.

The special characteristics of Soru Soru no Mi indicate that this could be Oda's indirect suggestion that Charlotte Linlin remains alive. Should this information prove accurate, she might be hiding in the darkness while she plans to restore her reign of terror. Big Mom's narrative continues to be a topic of enthusiastic debate among fans.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Is Goldberg’s shield a Homie? Clues suggest Big Mom’s survival in One Piece

The primary element of this theory involves Goldberg's shield which serves as unique equipment for a member of the New Giant Pirates. The shield stands out because of its exceptional craftsmanship, coupled with its eerie similarity to Big Mom's Homies. The shield features a face with animated eyes, mouth, and tongue, which surpasses a simple artistic depiction.

These features have depth and dimension, casting shadows in a way that simple drawings couldn't achieve. This three-dimensionality is a hallmark trait of active Homies created through Big Mom's Soul-Soul Fruit powers. The Homies on One Piece represent objects, foods or animals which have human soul fragments inserted by the Soru Soru no Mi.

These living creations develop self-awareness and distinctive personalities, which allow them to engage with their surroundings. The animation of these creations depends entirely on their creator keeping control over the Devil Fruit or staying alive. When a Devil Fruit user dies, their specific powers cease to function. This fundamental rule has been consistently reinforced throughout the series.

Goldberg’s shield sparks new One Piece theory

The implications of seeing an active Homie post-Wano are profound. If Big Mom had truly perished during her battle with Law and Kid, all of her Homies should have lost their sentience and reverted to ordinary objects. Yet Goldberg's shield displays all the characteristics of an active Homie, suggesting that the power source, Big Mom herself, must be functioning somewhere.

In his storytelling Oda has previously employed visual clues to suggest characters have survived. The history of One Piece demonstrates many instances where characters presumed dead return due to carefully planted foreshadowing details. The shield illustrates Oda's storytelling model, which unites minor elements with significant plot developments.

Fans theorize that the shield might be a surviving relic from Big Mom's formative days in Elbaf, while another group believes it demonstrates a greater link between the New Giant Pirates and Totto Land than previously recognized. Big Mom maintains her existence in a secluded region, even though her diminished strength allows her power to keep her global creations operational.

Conclusion

The discovery that Goldberg's shield functions as a Homie serves as an exciting hint in One Piece's epic tale that Charlotte Linlin's saga remains unfinished. Big Mom’s survival and return would significantly transform the power equilibrium throughout the New World.

As the Straw Hats near the climactic phases of their journey with the final war approaching, the possible return of an Emperor who remains among the strongest could complicate the complex narrative further. Oda maintains his exceptional storytelling skills through subtle details, which fuel endless speculation and discovery within the One Piece community, regardless of the underlying truth.

