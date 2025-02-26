Blackbeard may actually be Xebec's son, and One Piece's most hidden details show why

In the vast ocean of mysteries that comprise Eiichiro Oda's One Piece, few characters remain as enigmatic as Marshall D. Teach, better known as Blackbeard. His unprecedented abilities to wield multiple Devil Fruits and his mysterious rise to power have puzzled fans for years. Blackbeard's real identity might be connected to his ancestry.

Ad

The theory examines proof that Blackbeard could be the offspring of Rocks D. Xebec, who once aimed to dominate the entire world but faced defeat at God Valley. The revelation of Blackbeard's true identity would transform our comprehension of his reasons for piracy and could disclose the ultimate battles in One Piece's storyline.

Disclaimer: The speculations and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author.

Blackbeard’s hidden past in One Piece: Evidence of his lineage

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The timeline indicates Blackbeard could be Xebec's son. The God Valley Incident happened 38 years prior while Blackbeard presently stands at 40 years of age, which indicates he was only 2 years old when his father may have perished in the hands of Garp and Roger.

The most compelling evidence is Blackbeard's ship name: the "Saber of Xebec." While some dismiss this as mere admiration, naming one's vessel after someone is deeply significant in One Piece. Ships represent a pirate's dreams and identity. For Blackbeard to name his flagship after Xebec suggests a personal connection beyond admiration.

Ad

Blackbeard as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Both men also share the mysterious "D." initial in their names—Rocks D. Xebec and Marshall D. Teach—reinforcing their connection to whatever secret lies behind the "Will of D." Both men challenge the established order in ways that seem especially threatening to the World Government, perhaps indicating dangerous knowledge passed through their bloodline.

Ad

The parallels extend to their character and ambitions. Both assembled crews of exceptionally dangerous individuals and demonstrated unusual patience in pursuing their goals. Xebec gathered powerful subordinates like Whitebeard, Big Mom, and Kaido before making his move against the World Nobles.

Also read: Chapter 1140 introduces a major issue with Oda’s Awakened Zoan Fruit designs

Similarly, Blackbeard infiltrated Whitebeard's crew for decades before stealing the Yami Yami no Mi. Most tellingly, both sought something beyond becoming Pirate King. While Roger's goal was finding the One Piece, Xebec explicitly wanted to be "King of the World"—a goal that Blackbeard's actions suggest he shares.

Ad

Blackbeard’s true legacy: The son of Rocks D. Xebec and the key to One Piece’s final conflict

Expand Tweet

Ad

If Blackbeard was born shortly before the God Valley Incident, it provides powerful motivation for his actions. Growing up knowing that Roger and Garp united to defeat his father would explain his hatred for Whitebeard (who may have betrayed his father by later joining Roger) and the Monkey D. family.

The God Valley event remains mysterious, with the island disappearing from history afterward. This suggests whatever happened was so dangerous that the World Government erased all records. Perhaps Xebec discovered something about the Void Century or Ancient Weapons—knowledge he may have somehow passed to his infant son.

Ad

Also read: Blackbeard Pirates may be based on key Greek mythological figures

Assuming Blackbeard is Xebec's son would dramatically change the outcome of the concluding storyline. The link between Blackbeard and Xebec would elevate him from just an ambitious pirate to the holder of a perilous legacy that endangers the World Government's foundations. It would explain his abnormal body, knowledge of ancient secrets, and ultimate goal beyond finding the One Piece.

Ad

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

Ad

As Luffy battles toward becoming Pirate King, he may be unwittingly walking the same path that led Roger to confront Xebec decades ago. The cycle of D. bearers challenging each other continues into a new generation, with Blackbeard carrying forward his father's ambition to rule against Luffy's desire for freedom.

The final conflicts of One Piece may not just be about finding treasure but about resolving a generational struggle that began in the shadows of God Valley nearly four decades ago.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback