One Piece chapter 1146 confirms manga's release schedule for rest of April 2025

Monday, April 14, 2025 saw the release week for One Piece chapter 1146 officially begin, which also brought with it initial spoilers concerning the manga’s post-release schedule. Per X (formerly Twitter) user and reputable series leaker @pewpiece, there will be no series break after chapter 1146, confirming the manga will finish out the month with two releases.

Ad

In a rare occurrence, @pewpiece also revealed some additional information alongside these initial One Piece chapter 1146 leaks which concerned the series’ overall spoiler process. While the process is still intended to continue, it seems like it will at least take a slightly different form for the next several weeks.

One Piece chapter 1146 to be first issue released without lead leaker Redon’s full summary spoilers

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On Sunday, April 13, 2025, @pewpiece posted a message from lead series leaker Redon, who claimed that he would be at least temporarily retiring from writing full summary spoilers. This currently temporary hiatus is set to begin with chapter 1146’s spoiler process; in other words, fans likely will not get full summary spoilers for One Piece chapter 1146. While Redon has clarified that he will post additional spoilers, they won’t be as detailed as the full summaries.

Ad

Redon cited a lack of free time during the week thanks to his personal life outside of the spoiler process. Likewise, this has made it harder and harder for Redon to finish the full summaries on time for their typical release. Redon added that he hopes to return to writing full summaries in the future, saying that he has fun writing them and knows people enjoy them. As of this article’s writing, no further update on this situation has been provided by either Redon or @pewpiece.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As for One Piece chapter 1146 not being followed by a break, this gives fans some clarity as to how mangaka Eiichiro Oda will likely handle the coming Shueisha publisher break. This break will be for the Golden Week holiday, which will begin on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, the day after chapter 1147’s expected release date. Oda will likely return with Weekly Shonen Jump’s return by publishing chapter 1148 before taking a break, to maintain his three-on-one-off schedule.

Ad

While some may argue Oda could restart the cycle given the publisher break, historically, this isn’t how he has handled such situations in the past. Typically, he takes advantage of the extra break and still gives himself a planned break week after the third chapter in the interrupted cycle is released. Thus, fans can expect both chapters 1147 and 1148 to be interrupted by a break week, as well as chapters 1148 and 1149.

Ad

Oda’s manga began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 1997, where it is still ongoing with regular publication today. However, the manga is currently advancing through its final saga.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More