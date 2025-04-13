One Piece episode 1125: Sentomaru's origins teased as Zoro vs Lucci and Luffy vs Kizaru commence

One Piece episode 1125 was released on April 13, 2025. The episode commenced with the duel between Admiral Kizaru and Sentomaru. As expected, the duel was one-sided as Sentomaru could hardly hold his ground against Kizaru's Logia devil fruit powers. During their fight, Kizaru remembered his first meeting with Sentomaru when Vegapunk recruited the boy as his bodyguard.

After the flashback ended, Kizaru defeated Sentomaru and used the Pacifista authority chip to order the Mark III robots to help the Marines. Kizaru then entered Punk Records and encountered an excited Luffy, who was ready for a rematch with the Admiral. On the other hand, Lucci started acting against his saviors inside the laboratory, and Zoro stepped up to stop the CP-0 agent.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the anime series and expresses the author's opinions.

One Piece episode 1125: Sentomaru is defeated as hell breaks loose on Egghead Island

Sentomaru as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1125, titled A Clash of Two Men's Determination! Kizaru and Sentomaru, commenced where it left off as Kizaru attacked Sentomaru from point-blank range. However, Sentomaru stopped the Admiral's charge and tried to push him aside. Their fight then officially commenced, with Sentomaru repeatedly getting cornered by Admiral Kizaru.

Soon, Sentomaru reached a point where he could hardly keep sight of Kizaru's moves. While this was happening, One Piece episode 1125 saw Kizaru remembering his first meeting with Sentomaru on Egghead Island. As complained by a lot of residents, there was someone on the island who was beating the local bears.

When Vegapunk and Kizaru arrived at the incident site, they witnessed a little Sentomaru standing on top of a lot of bears. Sentomaru wanted a job so he could eat rice balls, and fortunately, Vegapunk immediately hired him as his bodyguard. As the flashback concluded, Kizaru was growing tired of Sentomaru running away.

Zoro vs Kizaru commences (Image via Toei Animation)

So, catching Sentomaru defenseless, Admiral Kizaru delivered the finishing blow and defeated Sentomaru. One Piece episode 1125 then saw the Admiral pick up Sentomaru's Pacifista authority ship and order the Mark III Pacifista units to attack the Sea Beast Weapons (who were wrecking Marine battleships).

The Straw Hat Pirates, present inside the laboratory, realized that the tide of the battle might be turning against them. However, to honor Sentomaru's sacrifice, the Vegapunk satellites continued cracking the code to take down the island's defense system so that they could at least make a quick escape. While everyone was distracted, Lucci jumped on Stella, intending to kill the genius scientist.

In the nick of time, Stussy jumped before him and got gravely injured. As Kizaru and his allies had now taken control of the situation, Lucci was sure that the Straw Hat Pirates were now defeated. However, Zoro jumped onto Lucci and tried to subdue him. These two then took their battle outside of the lab as Sanji successfully captured Kaku inside a bubble.

Luffy vs Kizaru commences (Image via Toei Animation)

On the other hand, One Piece episode 1125 saw Kizaru entering the Punk Records with the help of his devil fruit and saw a giant robot taking the Thousand Sunny towards the Labophase. Looking at the opportunity, he tried attacking the robot to take care of the people on it. Fortunately, Franky and Bonney saw Kizaru in time.

As they were about to inform Luffy about the upcoming calamity, One Piece episode 1125 saw the Straw Hat Pirates' captain jump from the ship and rush towards Admiral Kizaru with his boosted Conqueror's Haki.

Monkey D Luffy impaled Kizaru on the first impact, greeting him with a claim that things would be different this time (as compared to their last encounter during the Sabaody Archipelago Arc) because the Straw Hat Pirates were much stronger than before.

