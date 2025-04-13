Stussy may not be One Piece's only clone character (& it isn't just Weevil)

One Piece presents numerous mysteries that fans analyze to uncover hidden links between characters who appear unrelated. Some fans speculate that Stussy and Carrot, alongside Edward Weevil, might actually be clones or genetically engineered brothers.

The surface-level differences between these characters seem evident as they include a CP0 agent alongside a Mink warrior and Whitebeard's self-proclaimed son. Detailed analysis reveals subtle similarities between these characters, which may indicate a common origin.

Eiichiro Oda displays meticulous planning skills and a passion for foreshadowing by embedding subtle narrative clues that reveal their true meanings many years later. The shared themes of scientific experimentation and genetic manipulation in these three characters might show another example of Oda's long-term storytelling approach.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

The genetic and symbolic links between Stussy and Carrot in One Piece

This theory rests on the shared visual motifs and narrative connections between these characters. Stussy and Carrot display numerous significant similarities that connect them closely together. On multiple occasions, their outfits have matched, which indicates a possible shared aesthetic taste or intentional messaging from Oda.

Carrot has maintained a close association with her jaguar companion Pedro, while Stussy has the same connection to her jaguar companion Rob Lucci. Their birthdays present an intriguing connection since Stussy's birthday is on April 24, while Carrot celebrates hers on May 24. Such precise calendar placement rarely happens by coincidence in Oda's carefully constructed world.

The scientific element of this theory draws from established world-building around cloning and genetic manipulation in One Piece. Dr. Vegapunk's genius has already produced remarkable achievements like the Seraphim project, which created biological weapons based on Warlords.

The theory proposes that Stussy was potentially the first successful clone, followed by experimentation that led to Carrot through a combination of Bakkin's lineage factor and Mink genes–possibly sourced from Lindbergh, the Revolutionary Army's scientific genius.

A monstrous origin: How Weevil, Stussy, and Carrot could form One Piece’s horror-inspired trio

Weevil's connection to this trio would stem from Bakkin's own attempts at genetic manipulation. Upon discovering Vegapunk's experiments with her genetic material, she might have attempted to create her own "son" by combining her genes with Whitebeard's.

This would explain Weevil's unusual appearance and immense strength, while also accounting for his childlike mentality as a less refined product of amateur genetic engineering. The monster trio archetype—a staple of One Piece storytelling—adds another layer to this theory.

If these three characters are indeed connected by origin, they form a perfect classic horror monster trio. The trio embodies classic horror monsters through Carrot's transformation into a werewolf as Sulong, Stussy's vampire-like qualities suggested by her timeless elegance and shocking truths, and Weevil as Frankenstein's monster, who possesses great strength but limited intelligence.

This theory connects to One Piece's larger narrative framework by examining the World Government's scientific ambitions and their moral transgressions in power acquisition. It would provide deeper context for characters who might otherwise seem peripheral to the main story and potentially foreshadow future revelations about genetic experimentation in the final saga.

Conclusion

As One Piece approaches its conclusion, many such theories will either be confirmed or debunked. The potential genetic link between Stussy, Carrot, and Weevil showcases both the depth of Oda's world-building and his storytelling expertise throughout numerous chapters.

One Piece continues to engage its audience through sophisticated mysteries that stimulate fan discussion and analysis while revealing surprising connections that remain hidden within the series even after more than 25 years.

