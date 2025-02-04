One Piece chapter 1138 further confirms Dr. Vegapunk's Devil Fruit origin theory

One Piece chapter 1138 has taken the internet by storm, shedding light on two of the most significant wars in the series' history. The Harley Sacred Texts describe the Void Century War, followed by the Sun God's war against the Earth God and the Great Serpent of Fire, warning that a third war is approaching—one that will lead the world to its final act.

One Piece chapter 1138 confirms Dr. Vegapunk's theory that Devil Fruits embody humanity’s desire to transform. However, the sea, the mother of all nature, views Devil Fruit users as abnormalities, making them unable to swim. The Harley Texts confirm this theory and prove he was right about the creation of Devil Fruits.

One Piece chapter 1138 proves Dr. Vegapunk's theory on why Devil Fruit users can't swim

The Harley Sacred Texts have revealed crucial information about One Piece's world and Devil Fruits' origin. The texts talk about the first world where the earth burned in eternal flame, and the desire of the enslaved came to fruition in the form of the Sun God Nika. The God of the Land was enraged with humans, and with the help of a serpent of fire, they cast the world into eternal darkness and ruin.

The second world emerged from this abyss, shaped by the God of the Forest, who wove its magic and nurtured devils. Another war erupted, led by the Sun God, who ultimately fell in battle. However, the ones who slew him provoked the wrath of the Sea God.

The texts also mention a third world where the Sun God will rise again to guide the world toward its final act. The first two worlds ended with a battle between Imu and the Sun God, with Imu winning both battles and the Sun God being slain. However, in the grand final act of the third world, Imu will clash with the Sun God, Luffy, once more and will likely be defeated, ushering in a new dawn.

One Piece chapter 1138 proves that the God of the Forest, using its magic, created the Devil Fruits, which brought upon the wrath of the Sea God, leading to all Devil Fruits being unable to swim. Dr. Vegapunk revealed in chapter 1069 that he thinks that Devil Fruits are the embodiment of what people wish they could become.

According to him, the sea, which he considers the mother of all nature, sees the Devil Fruit users as abnormalities. The Sea God saw their desire to transcend nature as an insult, so he took away their ability to swim. The Harley Sacred Texts confirm that this theory is correct.

One Piece chapter 1138 reveals that the Gods of the Forest and the Sea were rivals in the second world, fighting on opposite sides. The Forest God likely allied with Imu, while the Sea God supported the Sun God. After Imu and his allies triumphed over the Sun God, the furious Sea God likely placed a curse on all Devil Fruit users, stripping them of the ability to swim forever.

