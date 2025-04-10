5 One Piece characters who'll shine with the anime's Egghead Arc return (& 5 characters who won't be as impressive)

The Egghead Arc marks a thrilling return for One Piece. In this storyline, One Piece characters navigate their most technologically advanced and politically charged storyline yet on Dr. Vegapunk’s futuristic island. The arc’s fusion of revolutionary science and high-stakes intrigue brings dramatic shifts to the anime’s tone and pacing.

Ad

While some Straw Hats experience meaningful development, others are sidelined due to the narrative’s complexity. As the story unfolds, we’ll explore which One Piece characters rise to prominence in the Egghead Arc. At the same time, we'll check out which beloved crew members might see less of the spotlight this time around.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 One Piece characters who'll shine in the Egghead Arc

1) Dr. Vegapunk

Ad

Trending

One of the One Piece characters, Dr. Vegapunk (Image via Toei Animation)

Dr. Vegapunk comes to the forefront during the Egghead Arc and proves to be one of One Piece's most essential characters. The world’s top scientist uses his six satellite bodies to exhibit his complex personality. At the same time, he demonstrates groundbreaking technologies that have the potential to alter global power structures.

Ad

Vegapunk's complex associations with the World Government, combined with his secret knowledge of the Void Century, deepen his character’s complexity. His role as a brilliant inventor extends beyond his technical achievements. Sharing secret truths with the Straw Hats drives both the narrative momentum and emotional significance of the arc.

2) Monkey D. Luffy

One of the One Piece characters, Monkey D. Luffy (Image via Toei Animation)

In the Egghead Arc, one of the most pivotal moments for One Piece characters unfolds as Luffy continues his evolution. Building on his Gear 5 awakening from Wano, Luffy explores the full extent of his new powers amid Egghead Island’s high-tech setting.

Ad

Beyond combat, his interactions with Dr. Vegapunk expand his understanding of the world’s deeper mysteries and the true nature of the One Piece. This arc marks a turning point where Luffy grows not only in strength but also in awareness. As a result, he emerges as a true threat to the World Government.

3) Jewelry Bonney

One of the One Piece characters, Jewelry Bonney (Image via Toei Animation)

The Egghead Arc serves as the turning point for Jewelry Bonney who transforms into a compelling character within One Piece. Her position has evolved from a marginal member of the Worst Generation to a central figure. This is due to her emotional links with Dr. Vegapunk and her tragic history with Kuma.

Ad

The arc provides an intense exploration of her past while demonstrating her powerful resilience and determination. Her rare ability to change ages with her Devil Fruit power proves essential to the Straw Hats' success as a key ally. Bonney’s growth in Egghead redefines her role and significance within the larger narrative.

4) Admiral Kizaru

One of the One Piece characters, Admiral Kizaru (Toei Animation)

In the Egghead Arc Kizaru steps forward as a powerful One Piece character who is much more dynamic than his previous passive Sabaody role. Kizaru combines blinding speed with strategic precision in his relentless pursuit of the Straw Hats.

Ad

The arc reveals Kizaru's true dedication to Absolute Justice beneath his relaxed appearance, which shows him as a strategic powerhouse. Egghead’s advanced tech environment allows Kizaru to showcase inventive uses of his light powers, solidifying his role as a top-tier threat in the series.

5) Saint Saturn

One of the One Piece characters, Saint Saturn (Image via Toei Animation)

In the Egghead Arc, Saturn emerges as one of the most menacing One Piece characters to date. As a member of the Elder Stars, his personal arrival on Egghead Island signals the immense threat posed by Dr. Vegapunk’s knowledge. Saturn’s terrifying powers and cold-blooded commitment to preserving the World Government’s secrets add intense stakes to the arc.

Ad

His battles with the Straw Hats and Vegapunk provide some of the most gripping moments in the series. Saturn’s role marks a major escalation, bringing the Government’s shadowy leaders into direct conflict for the first time.

5 One Piece characters who won't be as impressive

1) Nico Robin

One of the One Piece characters, Nico Robin (Image via Toei Animation)

In the Egghead Arc, Robin, while still one of the key One Piece characters, sees less narrative focus than usual. Her archaeological skills have limited impact in an arc dominated by science and technology. Though she contributes to interpreting Vegapunk’s inventions and historical clues, the storyline prioritizes characters more directly tied to the arc’s political and scientific conflicts.

Ad

As a result, Robin’s potential remains underutilized. She has few opportunities to advance her personal arc or showcase her full capabilities within the high-tech, fast-paced environment of Egghead Island.

2) Franky

One of the One Piece characters, Franky (Image via Toei Animation)

In the Egghead Arc, Franky—one of the standout One Piece characters for tech-savvy fans—surprisingly takes on a more subdued role despite the island’s advanced technology. While he shows enthusiasm for Vegapunk’s inventions, the arc doesn’t explore any upgrades to his cybernetics or significant expansion of his engineering skills.

Ad

With Vegapunk’s overwhelming genius at the forefront, Franky's contributions feel overshadowed. Rather than driving innovation, he plays a supportive role throughout the arc. As a result, the tech-heavy Egghead Arc offers limited opportunity for Franky to truly shine or evolve as a character.

3) Kaku

One of the One Piece characters, Kaku (Image via Toei Animation)

In the Egghead Arc, Kaku returns as one of the familiar One Piece characters, now serving CP0. However, his impact remains relatively minor. While his unique square Zoan abilities are visually distinct, they receive little development. His ideological stance lacks depth compared to more conflicted figures.

Ad

Major antagonists such as Saturn and Kizaru eclipse Kaku's presence, as he functions primarily as a competent supporting threat. His return brings nostalgia for long-standing fans but fails to advance his development or make a notable contribution to the main storyline arc.

4) Brook

Brook (Image via Toei Animation)

In the Egghead Arc, Brook, while still one of the beloved One Piece characters, takes on a more peripheral role. The arc’s science-driven conflicts offer few chances for his soul-based abilities to shine, limiting his impact compared to previous storylines like Whole Cake Island.

Ad

Though he participates in group battles and provides comic relief, Brook doesn’t experience significant character growth or pivotal moments. As a result, his contributions feel secondary, making his presence in the Egghead Arc less memorable, despite his unique talents and charisma within the Straw Hat crew.

5) Stussy

Stussy (Image via Toei Animation)

In the Egghead Arc, Stussy, one of the more mysterious One Piece characters, initially intrigues with her CP0 status and ties to the Rocks Pirates era. However, her role ultimately falls short of expectations. While her revealed abilities are unique, they don’t significantly alter key battles or plot outcomes.

Ad

The series fails to explore her motivations and backstory adequately, resulting in her characterization appearing incomplete. Stussy functions more as a narrative tool rather than a fully developed character, as she contributes little to the main storyline.

Conclusion

The ongoing progression of the One Piece anime through the technologically advanced Egghead Arc reveals character dynamics that will define one of the show's most revealing segments yet. Beyond serving as an advanced setting, Dr. Vegapunk's island acts as a crucible where some One Piece characters achieve new heights while others diminish from the spotlight.

Ad

The scientific and revelatory events of Egghead Island will hasten the story's progression to its final stages. They will change our perception of the One Piece universe while setting up essential characters for their roles in the series' concluding saga.

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More