What is Stussy's Devil Fruit in One Piece? Her powers and abilities, explained

One Piece fans might ask what Stussy's Devil Fruit is because of her role in the story and how she gets a chance to shine in the Egghead arc, albeit in a very specific manner. This is because she is a clone of the former Rocks Pirates member, Miss Buckingham Stussy, and her background with the CP0 makes her a very capable fighter in her own right.

Stussy has the Batto Batto no mi Devil Fruit in One Piece and is a Zoan-type that grants her the abilities and traits of a bat, from gaining wings to having thermal vision, as evidenced by the anime-original inclusions. Furthermore, she also has some of the strengths of Buckingham Stussy and quite likely has fighting training from the CP0, meaning that she can defend herself with hand-to-hand combat as well.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Stussy's Devil Fruit powers, explained

The character as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

As mentioned earlier, the Devil Fruit that Stussy uses in the series is the Batto Batto no Mi and has the ability to turn either into a bat or a human-bat hybrid. One of the main abilities that she gains with this Devil Fruit is that she can suck the blood out of her target, much like a vampire, causing the enemy to fall unconscious.

When using her hybrid form, Stussy is strong enough to deal with enemies such as Rob Lucci and Kaku from the CP0, to the point that she managed to make the latter fall unconscious. It is also shown in the anime that she has thermal vision in this state, allowing her to examine the heat generated by the blood sources of her attacks.

This Devil Fruit also helps Stussy during her work as a spy since it gives her the chance to numb her opponents and targets while also providing a strong power-up for her abilities in general.

Stussy's other abilities in One Piece

The character as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

Another reason why a lot of One Piece fans might ask "What is Stussy's Devil Fruit?" is because she isn't a normal person since she has been revealed to be the MADS' first-ever successful clone, based on Miss Buckingham Stussy. Therefore, she has improved physical qualities and stealth abilities, evidenced by her work as a spy throughout the story.

She has infiltration skills, is extremely agile, and also has a lot of physical strength, which is reflected by her status as one of the members of the CP0. Stussy, therefore, has notorious fighting abilities since she is a master of Rokushiki, hence why she was a part of the "Masked Assassins" group of that special unit from the World Government.

Furthermore, she is also a Haki user, with the series showing thus far that she can use Armament and Observation Haki. When it comes to tools, she has been seen using a lipstick tube with a small block of Seastone, which makes her a very complete fighter.

Final thoughts

There are a lot of One Piece fans who still wonder what Stussy's Devil Fruit is because of her role in the story and the different skills she has shown thus far. However, all of this makes sense when considering her background, meaning that she must be a capable fighter.

