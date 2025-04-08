Luffy and Loki's fights in One Piece's Elbaph Arc may be against their idols (& the Holy Knights are how)

As One Piece's Elbaf Arc unfolds, fans are left wondering who could pose a genuine threat to powerhouses like Luffy and Loki. With Shamrock's departure, the island seems to lack worthy opponents for these titans. However, a compelling theory suggests that the most formidable battles awaiting them may not be against traditional enemies but rather against manifestations of their own heroes.

Through Killingham's dream manipulation powers, we could witness a scenario in which Luffy faces a version of Shanks while Loki confronts Rocks D. Xebec. This potential development aligns with One Piece's recurring theme that our toughest battles often occur against those we admire. Such confrontations push characters to face not only physical challenges but also their core beliefs and aspirations.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Killingham's dream power: The perfect setup in One Piece

Killingham's abilities make this confrontation possible. We have witnessed how effortlessly he can put individuals to sleep and extract their thoughts, manifesting them into reality within minutes. The accuracy of these manifestations is impressive, as evidenced by his comments about the specific brand of salt from Summers' dreams. This power creates the perfect mechanism for bringing Shanks and Xebec into the current narrative without disrupting the main storyline.

Loki has openly admitted that Xebec holds the same significance for him as Shanks does for Luffy. His journey to become stronger seems motivated by a desire to meet Xebec again. This parallel lays the emotional foundation for his potential battle.

Importantly, because Killingham's powers depend on the victim's imagination and memories, the manifested Xebec would reflect Loki's perception—potentially differing from the historical figure but still posing a legitimate challenge specifically tailored to Loki's strengths and weaknesses.

Luffy vs. Shanks: The ultimate test of One Piece

For Luffy, facing a dream version of Shanks is his ultimate test. Though Luffy has never seen Shanks in serious combat, his admiration runs deep. The theory gains additional credibility considering Killingham's connection to Shamrock, Shanks' brother. This relationship suggests Kilingham has insider knowledge about Shanks' true abilities, allowing him to create an exceptionally accurate and formidable manifestation for Luffy to confront.

Killingham's recent separation from Summers and Gunko may signal his movement toward the Underworld to locate Loki, setting the stage for this confrontation.

Meanwhile, other matchups would naturally form with Gunko facing Nami, Jinbe, Usopp, and Brook (drawing on her established interest in Brook's music), while Summers confronts Chopper and Robin, exploiting Robin's affection for Chopper. These thoughtfully arranged battles would provide each character with meaningful conflicts while ensuring Luffy and Loki face worthy opponents who match their tremendous power levels.

In conclusion

The Elbaf Arc seems ready to offer One Piece's hallmark blend of physical battles and emotional confrontations. By having Luffy and Loki face their heroes' manifestations, Oda crafts conflicts that challenge not only their fighting skills but also their identities and beliefs. This strategy reflects earlier key moments in the series where characters must overcome their admiration or attachment to move forward.

As the arc progresses, these battles could mark pivotal moments of character development for both protagonists.They may have to face their own strength and ultimately surpass even those they once looked up to.In this way, One Piece upholds its tradition of using combat not just as spectacle but as a means for deep character development and thematic exploration.

