One Piece Episode 1123 review: Epic return from hiatus sets stage for massive Egghead Arc confrontation

One Piece's triumphant return this Sunday, April 6, 2025, after a six-month hiatus, delivers an episode that masterfully balances recap with exciting new developments.
Episode 1123 kicks off with viewers being reacquainted with the current state of affairs: Vice Admiral Garp's disappearance on Pirate Island while attempting to rescue Koby, the Straw Hats' adventures on Egghead Island, York's betrayal, and the falsified hostage situation involving Dr. Vegapunk.
This long-awaited return episode serves as both a refresher for longtime fans and a bridge to what promises to be one of the most consequential arcs in the series' history, with world-changing revelations potentially on the horizon.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime.
Worldwide chaos sets ominous tone in One Piece
The episode's shift to showing widespread natural disasters occurring just six days after the Kingdom of Lulusia's mysterious disappearance creates an atmosphere of impending doom.
Though the connection remains unclear, this global turmoil suggests far-reaching consequences beyond the immediate conflict on Egghead Island. This subtle worldbuilding reinforces One Piece's ability to maintain multiple narrative threads while hinting at greater mysteries still to be revealed.
Naval blockade raises stakes to new heights
With 100 ships which include 20 gigantic battleships that exceed Buster Call's power and 30,000 naval soldiers commanded by Vice Admirals and Admiral Kizaru, the Navy's force around Egghead Island reaches staggering levels.
The massive military presence deployed by the Navy demonstrates the extent to which the World Government considers Dr. Vegapunk's intelligence and the Straw Hats' participation a critical threat. The visual representation of this naval blockade is particularly impressive, with Toei Animation flexing its artistic muscles to convey the sheer magnitude of the situation.
York's betrayal and negotiation add complexity
The episode focuses on York's extensive discussions with the Gorosei to negotiate the preservation of Egghead Island and her promotion to Celestial Dragon status in exchange for the Mother Flame.
This political maneuvering transforms a potentially simple confrontation into a more layered struggle, highlighting One Piece's talent for crafting morally complex characters who pursue their goals. York's subsequent cry for help, claiming Luffy will kill her, despite the Straw Hats simply holding her hostage, showcases her manipulative nature.
Final thoughts on One Piece's return episode
While Episode 1123 offers a 50-50 split between recap and new content, it succeeds in its primary mission: reigniting excitement for what's to come. The Straw Hats' intent to flee with York as their hostage creates a captivating foundation for upcoming episodes while displaying their ability to face overwhelming odds without being defeated.
Toei Animation maintains fan expectations through fluid animation techniques and expressive depictions of characters that stay true to the original work. While this return episode lacks constant action it skillfully prepares viewers for the explosive continuation of the Egghead Arc and builds anticipation for how the Straw Hats will conquer overwhelming odds.
