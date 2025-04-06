One Piece episode 1124: The escape from Egghead Island begins as Admiral Kizaru vs Sentomaru begins

One Piece episode 1124 was released on April 6, 2025. The episode commenced with Luffy blackmailing the Gorosei about using Vegapunk York as a hostage. Afterward, the Straw Hat Pirates looked over their current situation regarding the captured CP-0 agents and the outcomes that might arise from their escape.

Even though York failed to cooperate, the other Vegapunk satellites did everything on their own. Finally, after everything was complete, the escape plan began with Luffy, Bonney, Franky, and Lilith heading toward the Thousand Sunny. However, on the other hand, Kizaru entered Egghead Island as his match with Sentomaru also commenced.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the anime series and expresses the author's opinion.

One Piece episode 1124: The Marine buckle-up for a heated match as the 'Escape Egghead' plan begins

Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1124, titled Completely Surrounded! The Operation to Escape Egghead, commenced with where it left off as Luffy was on a call with the highest authority personnel of the World Government. As expected from the Straw Hat captain, Luffy began his message by calling out his name and his dream (to become the pirate king).

Moreover, he didn't beat around the bush and revealed a lot of information about the current situation on Egghead Island. His message ended with the demand to clear the Buster Call, that was gathered around Egghead Island, for their escape, or else Vegapunk York would be killed. Judging Luffy's aloof character, one Gorosei tried to get more information out of the Straw Hat.

However, Nico Robin acted on impulse and cut the call. Afterward, the Straw Hat Pirates planned their escape with the Vegapunk satellites. Firstly, they checked on their hostages, the CP-0 agents and Seraphim, who were doing better than expected. Following this, it was revealed that Nami caught all the Seraphim using Vegapunk Lilith's bubble gun.

The ship-retrieving group (Image via Toei Animation)

As everything was good to go, One Piece episode 1124 saw Vegapunk (Vegapunk Stella) ask Nami about the island in their route. Nami's Log Pose gave the coordinates of Elbaph Island, building the hype for Luffy and Usopp. However, as Egghead Island was surrounded from every angle, the escape was expected to be hard, until Franky came in.

Franky explained that his crew's ship, the Thousand Sunny, had a system (the Coup de Burst) in it that could blast into the sky, ensuring their successful escape. However, to escape, the Frontier Dome was to be deactivated. Unfortunately, Vegapunk York had the password to deactivate it and was not ready to unveil it.

So, One Piece episode 1124 saw the Vegapunk satellites (Pythagoras, Stella, and Atlas) trying to break the code. While they were doing this, a group was formed, consisting of Luffy, Bonney, Franky, and Vegapunk Lilith, who would bring the Thousand Sunny back.

Admiral Kizaru as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As the group went off towards their ship, One Piece episode 1124 focused on the Marine ships, where Lucci secretly sent a detailed message about the current situation. This gave the Marine Corps the confidence to commence their attack. Moreover, Kizaru visited Saint Saturn and asked permission to fight Sentomaru.

One Piece episode 1124 saw Kizaru using his Devil Fruit powers to travel at the speed of light, to ultimately cross paths with Sentomaru on the island. On the other hand, Luffy, using his Observation Haki, sensed the presence of Kizaru, claiming that a strong opponent had just entered the island.

