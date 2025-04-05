One Piece chapter 1123 was released on April 5, 2025. The anime series returned after a 6-month hiatus. They started focusing on the rest of Foosha Village, where everyone was reacting to the news of Garp's disappearance on Pirate Island Hachinose. Soon, the entire world started sinking due to the void created by the destruction of Lulusia Kingdom.

The installment then focused on the Egghead Island where Kizaru and a hoard were Marines were commencing their attack on the island. However, Vegapunk York interrupted their attack by playfully claiming that they shouldn't attack Egghead Island due to her presence on it. Sadly, her playful attitude soon turned to despair as she revealed that the Straw Hat Pirates had caught her.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the anime series and expresses the author's opinion.

One Piece chapter 1123: The entire world starts sinking into the sea as Luffy and co turn the tide against the World Government

Garp's disappearance, as reported in the newspaper (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1123, titled The World Shakes! The Straw Hats' Hostage Situation, commenced with a focus on the East Blue inside Luffy's hometown, Foosha Village. The installment focused on a pub where everyone was reacting to the latest news, which stated the disappearance of Vice Admiral Monkey D Garp (as the Blackbeard Pirates captured him).

Makino entered the pub and saw Woop Slap, the village's mayor, witnessing that everyone doubted Garp's life status. However, the mayor claimed that there was no need to worry as Garp was a strong man. One Piece chapter 1123 then focused on Dadan, who was worried about the well-being of her old friend Garp, and showcased her worries.

Out of nowhere, everything started moving as an earthquake arrived. Moreover, the earthquake was wreaking havoc in the world as the episode also focused on other places like Water Seven, Wano Kingdom, and Loguetown. After focusing on areas inhabited by humans, One Piece chapter 1123 focused on a void in the sea, located in the Paradise section of the Grand Line.

Saint Saturn as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As explained by the narrator, the void was created due to the eradication of Lulusia Kingdom (through Imu's experiments), and due to this void, the sea levels were disrupted. One Piece chapter 1123 then focused on Egghead Island, where the current arc is taking place.

The Buster Call was nearing the island, accompanied by thousands of Marine soldiers, 9 Vice Admirals, and one admiral, Admiral Kizaru. Fortunately, the island's natural defense system, the synthetic Sea Beasts, defended it by destroying some of the Marine ships. However, Kizaru single-handedly destroyed one of the sea beasts through his Devil Fruit powers.

One Piece chapter 1123 saw Sentomaru calling out Kizaru, ordering him not to destroy the sea beasts. These two then had a brief conversation, after which the Marines started their lunch break. During their lunch break, One Piece chapter 1123 focused on Saint Saturn, sitting in a room on one of the Marine ships.

Vegapunk York and the Seraphim, as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Saint Saturn ordered the elimination of the Egghead ship, containing the Egghead researching, and commented on the current situation of the island. While this situation was ongoing, a signal transmission arrived from the Egghead Island. Moreover, this transmission was directed towards the Marine ships standing outside Egghead and also to the Mariejois where the Gorosei were residing.

After picking up the transmission through a Transponder Snail, Vegapunk York started speaking. She directed her feelings of anger at the Gorosei, asking them why they were trying to kill her using the Buster Call. Even though the Gorosei tried to defend their position, they had to comply with York's terms as she had the Seraphim and the formula to create the 'Mother Flame.'

Vegapunk York held hostage (Image via Toei Animation)

So, the Buster Call has halted for now. However, Vegapunk York's playful voice soon turned to her crying. York revealed that the Straw Hats had captured her and that Monkey D Luffy might kill her if the Gorosei don't come to save her.

One Piece chapter 1123 then shifted to York, who was restrained to the ground with the Straw Hat Pirates, Jewelry Bonney, and the Vegapunk satellites standing around her. The finale of One Piece chapter 1123 saw Luffy announcing his escape plan from Egghead Island, by using Vegapunk York as hostage.

About the author Umer Umer is an anime and manga expert at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Biotechnology. He chose to deviate from his original career path due to his love for anime, and wishes to encourage more people to experience the genre through his work. He has previously worked at niche anime-centered media website Anime Senpai for around 1.5 years.



Umer believes in cross-checking facts with official sources and strives to produce well-rounded articles through thorough research. He is a fan of anime series like 'Made in Abyss,' 'One Piece,' and 'Clannad,' and also loves indulging in manga including 'Monster,' 'Yotsubato!,' and any series by Junji Ito. He admires 'One Piece' author Eiichiro Oda and is inspired by how he intricately weaves a narrative and seamlessly connects loose links.



Apart from immersing himself in a wide array of anime and manga, Umer also collects physical copies of manga series to support his favorite authors. When he's not working, he enjoys reading classic literature and watching soccer. Know More