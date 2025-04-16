Latest One Piece spoilers all but confirm this Holy Knight having Gorosei's regeneration ability

One Piece chapter 1146 comes out on April 21, 2025, but spoilers are already out. The story continues with Gunko confronting the Colon Pirates to kidnap Colon. A fight breaks out, and the Holy Knight shows a power similar to the Gorosei.
As stated in the chapter's spoilers, Usopp's attack pulverized Gunko's body. However, she easily regenerated her entire body, showcasing her extraordinary regenerative abilities. Gunko's regeneration was very similar to the Gorosei, who also regenerated from fatal injuries without any issues, hinting that Imu might be the one granting the Holy Knights their powers.
One Piece chapter 1145 spoilers: Exploring the regeneration ability of Gunko
One Piece chapter 1145 spoilers opened with a focus on where the series left off in the previous instalment as Gunko appeared on the ship of the Colon Pirates (Nami, Brook, Usopp, Jinbe, and the Elbaph child Colon). The spoilers only revealed that the battle between the Holy Knight and the Colon Pirates had started, without giving any details about their showdown.
However, one key detail was emphasized in the spoilers later on. In a deadlock against Usopp, Gunko's entire body was fatally injured due to an explosive attack from the Straw Hat Pirates' sniper. Although the injury wasn't specifically stated in One Piece chapter 1145 spoilers, it might be the amputation of Gunko's arms and head.
However, the Holy Knight immediately regenerated her entire body, growing back a new head and arms. This wasn't a surprise because the Holy Knights have been a menace since their introduction, but it did bring up the point of the resemblance of Gunko's regeneration ability to a past villain, the Gorosei.
During One Piece's Egghead Arc, the Gorosei raided the island after Saint Saturn summoned everyone. Moreover, hunting them down wasn't productive because of their extraordinary regenerative ability. Some of the Gorosei had their heads chopped up and were able to regenerate at a rapid speed.
Similar to the Gorosei, Gunko might also have the same ability, and the source of this power could be the World Government leader, Imu. As showcased in the climax of the One Piece's Egghead Arc, Saint Saturn was killed by Imu using some flames, even though both of them miles away from each other.
This hinted that Imu might be the one who granted the Gorosei their supernatural powers, as they could also take their lives in a similar way. Similar to the Gorosei, the Holy Knights would be the second group who might directly receive powers from the World Government leader, which was proven in One Piece chapter 1145 spoilers.
Final Thoughts
This could be a good way to understand the ranking system in the World Government. Imu is at the top, followed by the Gorosei. Based on Gunko’s powers in recent chapters, the Holy Knights likely hold the third-highest rank, which makes the structure clearer.
