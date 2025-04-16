Latest One Piece spoilers all but confirm this Holy Knight having Gorosei's regeneration ability

One Piece chapter 1146 comes out on April 21, 2025, but spoilers are already out. The story continues with Gunko confronting the Colon Pirates to kidnap Colon. A fight breaks out, and the Holy Knight shows a power similar to the Gorosei.

Ad

As stated in the chapter's spoilers, Usopp's attack pulverized Gunko's body. However, she easily regenerated her entire body, showcasing her extraordinary regenerative abilities. Gunko's regeneration was very similar to the Gorosei, who also regenerated from fatal injuries without any issues, hinting that Imu might be the one granting the Holy Knights their powers.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series and expresses the author's opinion.

One Piece chapter 1145 spoilers: Exploring the regeneration ability of Gunko

Usopp as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1145 spoilers opened with a focus on where the series left off in the previous instalment as Gunko appeared on the ship of the Colon Pirates (Nami, Brook, Usopp, Jinbe, and the Elbaph child Colon). The spoilers only revealed that the battle between the Holy Knight and the Colon Pirates had started, without giving any details about their showdown.

Ad

Trending

However, one key detail was emphasized in the spoilers later on. In a deadlock against Usopp, Gunko's entire body was fatally injured due to an explosive attack from the Straw Hat Pirates' sniper. Although the injury wasn't specifically stated in One Piece chapter 1145 spoilers, it might be the amputation of Gunko's arms and head.

Gunko as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

However, the Holy Knight immediately regenerated her entire body, growing back a new head and arms. This wasn't a surprise because the Holy Knights have been a menace since their introduction, but it did bring up the point of the resemblance of Gunko's regeneration ability to a past villain, the Gorosei.

Ad

During One Piece's Egghead Arc, the Gorosei raided the island after Saint Saturn summoned everyone. Moreover, hunting them down wasn't productive because of their extraordinary regenerative ability. Some of the Gorosei had their heads chopped up and were able to regenerate at a rapid speed.

The Gorosei as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

Similar to the Gorosei, Gunko might also have the same ability, and the source of this power could be the World Government leader, Imu. As showcased in the climax of the One Piece's Egghead Arc, Saint Saturn was killed by Imu using some flames, even though both of them miles away from each other.

Ad

This hinted that Imu might be the one who granted the Gorosei their supernatural powers, as they could also take their lives in a similar way. Similar to the Gorosei, the Holy Knights would be the second group who might directly receive powers from the World Government leader, which was proven in One Piece chapter 1145 spoilers.

Final Thoughts

This could be a good way to understand the ranking system in the World Government. Imu is at the top, followed by the Gorosei. Based on Gunko’s powers in recent chapters, the Holy Knights likely hold the third-highest rank, which makes the structure clearer.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Umer Umer is an anime and manga expert at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Biotechnology. He chose to deviate from his original career path due to his love for anime, and wishes to encourage more people to experience the genre through his work. He has previously worked at niche anime-centered media website Anime Senpai for around 1.5 years.



Umer believes in cross-checking facts with official sources and strives to produce well-rounded articles through thorough research. He is a fan of anime series like 'Made in Abyss,' 'One Piece,' and 'Clannad,' and also loves indulging in manga including 'Monster,' 'Yotsubato!,' and any series by Junji Ito. He admires 'One Piece' author Eiichiro Oda and is inspired by how he intricately weaves a narrative and seamlessly connects loose links.



Apart from immersing himself in a wide array of anime and manga, Umer also collects physical copies of manga series to support his favorite authors. When he's not working, he enjoys reading classic literature and watching soccer. Know More