Elbaph finally starts to be Usopp's arc in latest One Piece spoilers

One Piece has been building toward Elbaph as Usopp’s arc for a long time. The giants' land is not merely a backdrop with large trees and a larger warrior—it's where Dorry and Broggy live, Usopp's long-time heroes. His aspiration to be a strong warrior of the sea isn't vague—it's based on this island.

The narrative has openly discussed his fears, his role, and what courage actually means for someone like him. Elbaph isn't a speculation, it's a resolution. This is where Usopp is finally put to the test—not strength but courage. Recently, in One Piece chapter 1146 spoilers, Usopp is finally brought into the light. Gunko comes at the Straw Hats, and it's Usopp who lands an unexpected, explosive blow.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from One Piece chapter 1146.

Explaining how Elbaph finally starts to be Usopp's arc in the latest One Piece spoilers

One Piece chapter 1146 quietly but firmly signals the start of Usopp's long-awaited arc. Having been sidelined for years, this chapter provides Usopp with something he hasn't had in a long time—narrative significance.

For the first time since Dressrosa, he gets to affect a significant event with an act of bravery, not a comic relief. And what makes it more special is that this moment does not arise from a gimmick or a gag—it's straightforward, serious, and feels earned.

Usopp getting a good hit on Holy Knight Gunko changes everything. She is a monster in terms of power, a person who can regenerate after being nearly destroyed. But Usopp's Pop Green connects. It doesn't kill her, but it visibly shakes her, suggesting the possible effect his involvement might have in this arc.

Gunko is no side villain; she's a member of the Holy Knights. And if Usopp can do anything to her, even once, then he's not only a Straw Hat member but also a part of the actual fight.

The One Piece chapter’s tone around Usopp isn’t comedic. His hit is described as explosive, and the implication is serious. Even if he doesn’t win, the fact that he fights already proves he’s not the same coward anymore. Being a brave warrior doesn’t mean overpowering enemies—it means standing your ground when it counts, which is what Usopp does here.

There's also narrative support. Wano was Zoro’s arc, as he had legacy ties and sword fights that developed his role. Elbaph is different, and Usopp’s desire to go there was stated clearly, not assumed. He has wanted this since the Grand Line began, and Oda doesn’t leave setups like that hanging.

Even the use of Observation Haki fits. That ability demands calm under pressure, not brute strength. It aligns with Usopp’s personality arc: from fear-driven liar to focused sniper. One of his rival snipers, Van Augur, isn’t a brute; he’s precise. Usopp doesn’t need to be strong. He needs to be sharp and fearless. That’s what Elbaph is testing.

The chapter gives enough time to Usopp’s moment that it can’t be brushed aside. Gunko regenerates, but the spotlight is already earned. Usopp acted before Jinbe, Nami, or even Brook could step in, which tells something. He’s no longer hiding behind the strong ones; he’s facing giants on his own terms.

Even the broader setup of the arc—Giants versus Holy Knights—makes Usopp’s presence meaningful. He’s surrounded by the warriors he once idolized. If anyone’s going to understand what it takes to be brave, it’s the Elbaph Giants. And if anyone is finally going to recognize Usopp not as a liar but as a warrior, it’s them.

Final thoughts

One Piece chapter 1146 spoilers confirm what fans have waited years to see—Elbaph is Usopp’s arc. This is not a subplot or coincidence but the destination he chose. His dream is finally tested against real danger, not empty fear. His strike on Gunko proves he belongs in the fight.

The moment is brief but loud. It signals a shift that Usopp isn’t just comic relief anymore—he’s a Straw Hat with purpose. The arc ahead will not test his strength. It will test his will, which is exactly what Elbaph was always meant for.

