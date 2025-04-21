One Piece: Major predictions for chapter 1147 spoilers

With the Holy Knights having defeated their initial opposition in chapter 1146, the upcoming release of One Piece will likely see them enter the next phase of whatever their plan is. More likely than not, this will involve Sommers’ broadcast to Elbaph, where he’ll likely reveal the truth of Harald’s ways and make a proposition to the Giants.

Ad

Unfortunately, no verifiable spoilers for One Piece chapter 1147 are available as of this article’s writing. Fans will also be without these leaks for quite some time since the spoiler process typically starts roughly halfway through the issue’s release week. However, the illicit nature of spoilers means they are never fully guaranteed.

Thankfully, some aspects of One Piece chapter 1147 can be predicted with a relative level of certainty given the latest events. Despite most of the previous issue focusing on the Sun World and those in it, chapter 1147’s opening focus should at least stick with this perspective. However, this will likely set up a shift in focus to Luffy and co in the Underworld, where Loki should finally give fans the answers they’ve been waiting for.

Ad

Trending

One Piece may finally begin revealing the circumstances of King Harald’s death via Loki in chapter 1147

Expand Tweet

Ad

One Piece chapter 1147 should begin with a continued focus on Saint Shepherd Sommers, gloating about his victory over Jaguar D. Saul. He’ll likely continue cruelly attacking Saul to work out his frustration regarding King Harald and over how difficult this mission is now becoming. Saint Rimoshifu Killingham will likely get his attention via Transponder Snail here, reminding him that they’re waiting on him to make their Elbaph announcement.

This should prompt Sommers to calm down as he begins his announcement, with the focus returning to Gunko, Colon, and the group of Straw Hats with them. As Sommers begins speaking, Gunko will likely say something to the effect of his words, answering all their questions before escaping with Colon. Just as she’s about to fully escape, Scopper Gaban will likely appear to challenge her, demanding that she let go of his son.

Ad

As this happens, Sommers’ words should confirm fans’ suspicions that Harald once agreed to support the World Government in the coming war. He should also add that Harald later got cold feet and tried to back out after realizing the decision he had made. It should be confirmed that his eventual cooperation was merely a front and that he instead worked to steer Elbaph towards peace. This would achieve the same result as they’d no longer be warriors.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

One Piece chapter 1147 should shift focus throughout the Sun World as he says this, showing the shocked reactions of various Giants and others. Sommers will likely assert that Harald’s plan was a failure, since they’ve still come to collect on his promise. The focus should shift to the Underworld here as Sommers makes his offer clear: if the Giants choose to fight for the World Government, their abducted children will be kept safe.

Ad

As Sommers provides instructions for coming to a decision and notifying the Holy Knights of it, an incensed Monkey D. Luffy will likely try and go fight Sommers immediately. Roronoa Zoro and the others should talk him out of it, save for Hajrudin, who’ll likely be staring Loki down, beginning to realize the truth. Likewise, the issue should end with Loki seeing Hajrudin staring at him and saying something confirming Sommers’ claims and alluding to why he killed Harald.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More