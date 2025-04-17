Gaban's portrayal and role in One Piece may have more meaning than fans think

The return of Scopper Gaban in One Piece's Elbaph Arc might be one of the series' biggest turning points. Not only could he teach Luffy how to go beyond his current level of power, but he could also assist the Straw Hat Pirates against their enemies (just like he is doing against the Holy Knights). However, there might be more to his importance in the final saga than meets the eye.

Scopper Gaban's moniker, Yasan, directly translates to 'silkworm,' which could also mean the silkworm thorn, tying him with Saint Sommers. However, a bigger thing about the former Roger Pirates might be his twin axes, which tie him to a Chinese creation figure, making Scopper Gaba someone who could split the Heaven and Earth apart.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series and expresses the opinions of the author.

One Piece: Exploring the importance of Scopper in the Elbaph Arc

Scopper Gaban as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Scopper Gaban was a part of the Roger Pirates, said to rival his crewmates like Gol D Roger and Silvers Rayleigh. This earned him the title of the Pirate King's left hand. Since the Roger Pirates disbanded, Scopper Gaban shifted to the mountainside of Elbaph Island and got the moniker of 'Mountain-Eater' and 'Yasan.'

He made his first appearance before the Straw Hat Pirates in the One Piece's Elbaph Arc when the Romance Dawn Trio was looking for the key that would free Loki from his restraints. Currently in One Piece, Gaban is assisting the Walrus School's teacher in defeating the imaginary monsters.

Saint Sommers as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

The fans might think this could be his only role, but there might be more to Gaban's entry at this point in the story. Gaban's moniker 'Yasan' might look like something that people assigned him for some random reason. However, the meaning of this moniker might decide the opponent whom Gaban would fight in the One Piece's Elbaph Arc. 'Yasan' directly translates to 'silkworm' in Japanese.

This would tie Gaban to the silkworm thorn, with 'thorns' relating to Saint Sommers' devil fruit powers. Even though Saint Sommers is yet to make an appearance on the frontlines, he is currently enjoying a meal with Saint Killingham. However, whenever he makes an appearance, Scopper Gaban might be waiting for a fight against him.

While fans may think Gaban only has a small role, he could actually be meant for something much bigger. Gaban is known for using twin axes in battle and living in the mountains—traits that connect him to the ancient Chinese figure Pangu. In mythology, Pangu used a giant axe to split Heaven and Earth, and after his death, his body became the mountains.

This link to Pangu hints that Gaban might play a major part in the story, possibly doing something huge on Elbaph Island that surprises even the Holy Knights.

Final Thoughts

There is no doubt that the appearance of a former Roger Pirate on Elbaph Island could mean something big. However, the way this theory is constructed makes it far-fetched, given how it doesn't directly relate the inspirations to Scopper Gaban. So, take this theory with a huge grain of salt, just to be on the safe side.

About the author Umer Umer is an anime and manga expert at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Biotechnology. He chose to deviate from his original career path due to his love for anime, and wishes to encourage more people to experience the genre through his work. He has previously worked at niche anime-centered media website Anime Senpai for around 1.5 years.



Umer believes in cross-checking facts with official sources and strives to produce well-rounded articles through thorough research. He is a fan of anime series like 'Made in Abyss,' 'One Piece,' and 'Clannad,' and also loves indulging in manga including 'Monster,' 'Yotsubato!,' and any series by Junji Ito. He admires 'One Piece' author Eiichiro Oda and is inspired by how he intricately weaves a narrative and seamlessly connects loose links.



Apart from immersing himself in a wide array of anime and manga, Umer also collects physical copies of manga series to support his favorite authors. When he's not working, he enjoys reading classic literature and watching soccer. Know More