One Piece chapter 1146: Holy Knights reveal their true goals as Elbaph Arc's fights begin

Following the setup of Holy Knight Gunko versus Colon and several Straw Hat Pirates, One Piece chapter 1146 was expected to keep focus on this apparently pending fight. Officially released earlier this weekend, the issue did indeed continue its focus on this fight, and also saw several other Holy Knight matchups begin and end.

One Piece chapter 1146 likewise continues this focus on the Sun World from the previous issue, which only briefly addressed what Luffy and co are up to in the Underworld. While the aforementioned Gunko fight set up in the last issue is chapter 1146’s primary focus, there is also a general focus on the Sun World’s events.

One Piece chapter 1146 sees the fights against the Holy Knights officially begin

One Piece chapter 1146: The coming war

One Piece chapter 1146 began with the issue’s cover story, which continued Yamato’s pilgrimage across Wano. Here, Ulti is seen thanking Yamato with tears in her eyes for saving herself and Page One, also begging to let the pair serve Yamato as thanks. Beginning its story, the issue opens up with the Straw Hats being shocked to see Gunko. They also quickly identify her as the intruder from Aurust Castle, calling her a human here which bothers her.

This seemingly intrigues Brook, but he doesn’t say anything about it here. Gunko instead continues to say that she’s a god, leading the others to ask why a god would go after Elbaph’s children. Colon demands that she let his friends go, to which she says he should know when to stay quiet. Focus then shifts to Franky and Ripley, where they’re seen having defeated the lightning cloud monster and saved both Vegapunk Lilith and Jewelry Bonney.

One Piece chapter 1146 sees Gunko explain that she plans to guide the sleeping children to the Holy Land, by which she means Mariejois. Jinbe recognizes her as a Celestial Dragon, to which Brook says she’s not just a Celestial Dragon but a Holy Knight. Gunko confirms this as she launches an arrow at Usopp, who asks if they intend to force the children into slavery. Nami then attacks Gunko with a Thundershark Tempo, but Gunko’s arrow redirects it back at her.

Gunko handily defeats the Colon Pirates in One Piece chapter 1146 (Image via Shueisha)

Thankfully, Brook ends up taking the attack instead of Nami, while Gunko says that the world was meant to uneventfully and simply vanish one day. However, she adds that some humans realized this truth and tried warning others, with panels of Dr. Vegapunk, Professor Clou D. Clover, and Nico Olvia appearing. Usopp then launches an explosive attack at her, which seemingly defeats her by blowing away the upper half of her body.

However, One Piece chapter 1146 sees her begin regenerating fully, furthering that once the world’s end has begun, it cannot be stopped by anyone. She sends an arrow at Usopp as she says so, adding that the clock is already ticking and that the world is involved in the start of the coming great war. She adds that the Giants’ allegiance is said to have a great impact on how the conflict unfolds this time.

As she says this, a panel of Luffy and Loki in the underworld can be seen, with the two now sleeping and bloated after eating their fill. Jinbe and Nami recognize her plan and call her cruel and cowardly, to which Gunko says she’s simply following orders. She adds that it may turn out to be a fruitless endeavor, adding that she doesn’t understand the concept of hostages since childrens’ lives are worthless to her.

One Piece chapter 1146: Holy Knights’ victories

One Piece chapter 1146 sees Colon draw his sword in an attempt to fight Gunko, but she instead picks him up by the neck with her arrows. Jinbe and Brook try to attack her to free Colon, but she redirects their attacks towards each other instead. Gunko then attacks Nami and Usopp directly, taking them all out before radioing Saint Rimoshifu Killingham. She asks him if he’s ready, to which he says that Elbaph’s communication network is limited.

However, he adds that they have communication stations at important points in each village if nothing else. Killingham is then revealed to be fighting Principal Kiba as he talks, quickly defeating him as he did Ange behind him. Killingham then finds a Giant-sized Transponder Snail, telling Saint Shepherd Sommers to speak through it to share his message nationwide. Sommers says he understands but still needs a second as focus shifts to him.

The World Government's reason for invading Elbaph is finally revealed in One Piece chapter 1146 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1146 sees him fighting Jaguar D. Saul, commenting on his being a former Vice Admiral who was thought to have died on Ohara. As Saul struggles to stay awake, he tells Nico Robin and Tony Tony Chopper to stay hidden in his hair and not move. He also asks them to save the children when they get the chance to do so. Sommers then taunts Saul about how it’s time for his final charge, but he collapses instead, clearly distressing Robin.

Sommers then comments on the presences of schools and libraries and how unnecessary they are for the Giants who were meant to be warriors. He added that Elbaph’s might once shook the world, asking King Harald about the fact that the Giants were supposed to be their mercenaries. The issue then ends with Sommers saying that Harald messed it all up, clearly angry by his apparent pacifistic choices.

Final thoughts

With the Elbaph Arc’s fights officially beginning in One Piece chapter 1146, fans can expect the next several issues to see the Straw Hats and Giants continue challenging them. Fans can also expect to learn details about King Harald’s relationship with the World Government, especially given Sommers’ comments.

