Hyakuemu anime film confirms October 2025 release in North America

Monday, April 21, 2025 saw the upcoming Hyakuemu anime film officially confirm its North American release window of October 2025 one day after revealing its Japanese release info. GKIDS has acquired the film for screening in North American theaters, which is presumed but not currently confirmed to include at least the United States of America and Canada.

Ad

Alongside this news, GKIDS’ official YouTube channel began streaming an English-subtitled version of the film’s trailer which was released alongside its Japanese release date news. The Hyakuemu anime film will serve as the official anime adaptation of mangaka Uoto’s original manga series of the same name.

Hyakuemu anime film confirms October 2025 release window for North America with English-subtitled trailer

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As of this article’s writing, no additional North American release information on the Hyakuemu anime film has been revealed. Fans can expect to get a final release date sometime in the coming weeks, especially since the film’s Japanese release date of Friday, September 19, 2025 is already confirmed. This news will likely be revealed alongside the announcement of additional cast, with only its starring two cast members currently announced.

Tori Matsuzaka will play the gifted runner Togashi, while Shota Sometani plays Komiya. The latter is described as a hard worker whose obsession with 100-meter dash races began when he first met Togashi. A preview of the film was screened at June 2024’s Annecy International Film Festival as part of its Work in Progress lineup. The festival’s description of the story is as follows:

Ad

“Togashi is born to run. As a kid, he is naturally gifted and wins every 100-meter race without effort. But in sixth grade, he meets Komiya, a transfer student who is full of determination but lacks technique. In teaching him, Togashi gives Komiya a new purpose: to win no matter what. Years pass by, Togashi and Komiya meet again as rivals on the track and reveal their true selves.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kenji Iwaisawa is directing the film at Rock ‘n’ Roll Mountain studios, with Pony Canyon, TBS TV, and Asmik Ace credited with production. Yasuyuki Muto is writing the film’s script, with Keisuke Kojima serving as the character designer and chief animation director. Keikankun Yamaguchi is the art director. Producers include Yusuke Terada, Yuki Katayama, and Akane Taketsugu. Finally, Hiroaki Tsutsumi is composing the film’s music.

As mentioned above, the Hyakuemu anime film serves as the adaptation of mangaka Uoto’s series of the same name. Uoto’s manga was serialized on Kodansha’s Magazine Pocket digital platform from November 2018 to August 2019. The manga was collected into five compilation volumes, none of which are officially available in English as of this article’s writing. Uoto is also known as the mangaka for the highly successful Orb: On the Movements of the Earth.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More