Kenji Iwaisawa's Hyakuemu movie reveals September 2025 premiere and more with teaser PV

On Monday, April 21, 2025, the official website of the Hyakuemu anime film revealed that the Kenji Iwaisawa-directed movie will be released on Friday, September 19, 2025, in theaters in Japan. This announcement was made with a teaser visual and trailer. Additionally, the anime revealed its main cast and staff members.

Hyakuemu, written and illustrated by Uoto, is a Japanese manga serialized in Kodansha's Magazine Pocket from November 2018 to August 2019. The manga was collected in five compiled volumes. Rock 'n' Roll Mountain picked up the manga for an anime adaptation set to premiere in 2025.

Hyakuemu anime film unveils its teaser visual and trailer

This announcement was made with the anime's teaser visual and trailer. The teaser visual features the anime's two main characters, Togashi and Komiya. Togashi is on the left wearing a red tracksuit, while Komiya is on the right wearing a blue sprint suit with the number "652" on his back.

The teaser trailer gives fans glimpses of the anime movie, showcasing different instances in which Togashi and Komiya competed with each other. This included their past, where Togashi could be seen hanging out with his friends. However, the most important part of the teaser trailer was the build-up to their encounter as 100-meter dash rivals in the future.

The teaser trailer also revealed that Hiroaki Tsutsumi will be composing the music for the film.

In addition to the teaser visual and trailer, the Hyakuemu anime film also announced its main cast members. Tori Matsuzaka is set to play the gifted runner Togashi, while Shouta Sometani will play Komiya, a hard worker who became obsessed with the 100-meter dash after meeting Togashi.

Komiya and Togashi as seen in the Hyakuemu anime movie (Image via Rock'n Roll Mountain)

Tori Matsuzaka previously voiced Naomi Katagaki in Hello World and Kakeru Tanaka in .hack//The Movie: Sekai no Mukou ni. Meanwhile, Shouta Sometani previously voiced Ren in The Boy and the Beast, Minoru Okabe in Suzume no Tojimari, Shinjirou Chikami in Belle, and Tanabe in Wolf Children.

As for staff members, Director Kenji Iwaisawa will be helming the Hyakuemu anime film at Rock 'n' Roll Mountain. He previously directed On-Gaku: Our Sound and Man In The Tunnel Alley.

Pony Canyon, TBS TV, and ASMIK Ace are credited with the film's production. The producers include Yusuke Terada, Yuuki Katayama, and Akane Taketsugu. Keisuke Kojima is the character designer and chief animation director, and Keikankun Yamaguchi is the art director.

