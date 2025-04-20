Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord anime announced for production

On Sunday, April 20, 2025, the official staff opened a new website and X account to announce the production of Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord anime. However, no pertinent details regarding the release date, cast and staff, or the production studio have been revealed as of this writing.

Ad

Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord anime is an adaptation of the eponymous fantasy light novel series, written by Sou Akaike and illustrated by Kururi. The series has been serialized by Overlap since September 2021, with seven tankobon volumes released to date. A manga adaptation by Maro Aoriro has also been serialized in Overlap's Comic Gardo magazine since August 2021.

Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord anime gets officially green-lit for production

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On Sunday, April 20, 2025, during the Great Overlap Bunko All-Star Gathering Special 2025 live stream event, the official staff announced the production of the Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord anime. Further details regarding the fantasy anime, such as the release date, cast, and staff, will be revealed in the future.

Notably, congratulatory comments from the original light novel author, illustrator, and the manga adaptation artist have been posted on the anime's website and X account. Aside from thanking the readers and the official staff responsible for the adaptation, Sou Akaike mentioned that they are looking forward to the adaptation the most.

Ad

Likewise, the light novel illustrator, Kururi, shared the following message:

"I'm very happy to be able to enjoy the cuteness of the children, including Van, and the coolness of the adults surrounding them in this anime. I'd like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone involved in the series and to the fans. Thank you."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Maro Aoriro expressed joy by saying that they are happy to see the characters they designed come to life. In addition, Maro Aoriro (manga artist) and Kururi (light novel illustrator) have shared illustrations to celebrate the Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord anime adaptation. The drawn visuals feature Van and his friends.

About Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord anime

The cover illustration for the light novel's first volume (Image via Overlap)

Although the official staff has yet to reveal a synopsis, the Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord anime will likely follow the narrative written by Sou Aikaike. The story follows an Isekai fantasy narrative, centering on Van, the fourth son of a noble, who remembers his past life as a salaryman in Japan.

Ad

Van is soon recognized as a prodigy since he has the brain of an adult. However, everything changes when he displays his Production Magic—a skill deemed useless in battle. As a result, Van gets banished to a tiny country overseas. With only his personal maid and the memories of his past life, Van sets out on an adventure.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More