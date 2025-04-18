Fire Force season 3 announces English dub release date, cast, and more

On Friday, April 18, 2025, Crunchyroll announced that the English dubbed version of Fire Force season 3 will be released on April 18, 2025, along with the season's third episode (multi-subbed version). In addition to the release date, the company revealed the anime's English dub cast and crew members. Notably, the series premiered on April 4, 2025, in Japan.

Ad

Produced by David Production, Fire Force season 3 is based on the eponymous manga series written and illustrated by Atsushi Ohkubo. The third season is a sequel to the previous installment, which aired 24 episodes from July 2020 to December 2020. Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine serialized the manga from September 2015 to February 2022.

Fire Force season 3's English dub premieres on April 18, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to the latest information from Crunchyroll, the English dub version for Fire Force season 3 is set to be released on April 18, 2025, with the first episode. Although the company has yet to disclose an exact time, the English dubbed episodes will be released after the subbed version's timings, which is 11 a.m. PT.

Following its premiere on April 4, 2025, on TBS, MBS, CBC, BS-TBS, and other networks in Japan, Fire Force season 3 has released two episodes, with the third episode scheduled to be released on April 18, 2025. The series can be streamed globally, except Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, and Malaysia on Crunchyroll.

Ad

Furthermore, Crunchyroll has revealed the English dub cast and crew members for Fire Force season 3. The cast members are here as follows:

Derick Snow as Shinra Kusakabe

Eric Vale as Arthur Boyle

Sarah Roach as Maki

Jad Saxton as Tamaki

Christopher Wehkamp as Hinawa

Jeremy Inman as Akitaru Obi

Ian Sinclair as Licht

Alexis Tipton as Iris

Elizabeth Maxwell as Lisa

Ernesto Jason Liebrecht as Vulcan

Phil Parsons as Leonard Burns

Caitlin Glass as Haumea

Ray Hurd as Charon

Ricco Fajardo as Karim

Sean Hennigan as Raffles III

Josh Bangle as Li

Wes Frazier as Onyango

Ad

Among the crew members, Jeremy Inman is listed as the voice director, while Samantha Herek is the producer. Tyler Walker is in the Script Adaptation, while William Dewell is the Mixer. The other crew member is Ian Emerson as the Engineer.

Shinra Kusakabe and his friends at Company 8 (Image via David Production)

The Japanese cast members for Fire Force season 3 are Gakuto Kajiwara as Shinra Kusakabe, Yuusuke Kobayashi as Arthur Boyle, Aoi Yuuki as Tamaki, Saeko Kamijou as Maki, Mao Ichimichi as Iris, Kazuya Nakai as Akitaru Obi, Kenichi Suzumura as Hinawa, Mamoru Miyano as Benimaru, Kenjiro Tsuda as Joker, and others.

Ad

Tatsuma Minamikawa directs the series at David Production, with Mariko Kubo, Yoshihiro Yoshioka, and Tumenosuke Tokuda in charge of the production as chief animation directors. Sei Tsuguta handles the scripts, while Mika Yamamoto is the sub-character designer. Kenichiro Suehiro is the music composer.

Fire Force season 3 continues the adaptation from Atsushi Ohkubo's manga. The narrative explores Shinra Kusakabe and his friends from Company 8 trying to save Akitaru Obi, who has been arrested by the Empire after its alliance with the White Clad.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More