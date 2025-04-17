Kingdom season 6 confirmed for October 2025 with visual

On Thursday, April 17, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for the series unveiled a new visual to announce the production of Kingdom season 6. According to the announcement, the sixth installment will debut on NHK General TV in October 2025. Details regarding the anime's additional cast and staff will be revealed soon.

Ad

Kingdom season 6 serves as a sequel to the previous installment, which aired 13 episodes from January 2024 to March 2024. The series itself is based on the manga series written and illustrated by Yasuhisa Hara. Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump has been serializing the manga since January 2006, with 75 tankobon volumes released thus far.

Kingdom season 6 set to debut in October 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to the latest announcement from the official staff, Kingdom season 6 will begin its broadcast on NHK General TV in Japan starting October 2025, i.e., in Fall 2025. Yet, a narrower release date has yet to be revealed. Along with this announcement, the staff unveiled a teaser visual. The illustration depicts Shin holding the spear that Ou ki entrusted him with.

In the previous installment, the Qin Army took control of the Koku You Hill and used it as their base of operations against Zhao's army. Thus, Kingdom season 6 will focus on the Qin vs. Zhao battle. Interestingly, Qin formed an allied force with three armies led by Yang Duan He, Kanki, and Wang Jian.

Ad

Likewise, Shin, Mou Ten, and Wang Ben led their troops to take part in the war as independent mobile troops. Undoubtedly, they will play a major role in the upcoming installment. At the same time, Shin has taken Ou Ki's spear and marched out onto the battlefield. Therefore, Kingdom season 6 will showcase a fierce encounter as the Qin Army will showcase its might against Zhao's troops.

Shin, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Signpost and Pierrot)

While the announcement didn't reveal the new cast members, the sixth installment will likely see the previous voice actors reprising their roles. The anime stars Masakazu Morita as Shin, Jun Fukuyama as Zheng Yin (Ei Sei), Rie Kugiyama as Ka Ryo Ten, Kentaro Ito as Kanki, and others.

Ad

Kenichi Imaizumi directed season 5 at the joint production of Studio Signpost and Pierrot, with Noboru Takagi in charge of the series composition. Hisashi Abe designed the characters, while Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano composed the music of the series. DeNeel performed the opening theme, Douka, while Novel Core sang the ending theme, Rulers.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More