  Wind Breaker season 2's English dub reveals April 2025 release date and more

Wind Breaker season 2's English dub reveals April 2025 release date and more

By Joseph Brogan
Modified Apr 16, 2025 21:30 GMT
Wind Breaker season 2
Wind Breaker season 2's English dub reveals April 2025 release date and more (Image via CloverWorks)

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 saw Crunchyroll officially announce the Wind Breaker season 2 English dub’s release date on the platform of Thursday, April 17, 2025. In addition to this release date information, Crunchyroll also confirmed the dub-specific staff and cast, the latter group featuring returning members from the first season’s dub.

Wind Breaker season 2’s English dub is noticeably beginning on the day the third episode of the second season will air. In other words, the English dub will be two episodes behind the regular series, pending any delays either version faces. Crunchyroll previously confirmed that Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German dubs would also be produced.

Wind Breaker season 2 English dub features returning cast members from first season’s dubbed version

Jeremy Inman is directing the Wind Breaker season 2 English dub, with Samantha Herek producing. Macy Anne Johnson is adapting the script, with Matt Grounds as the mixer and Ian Emerson as the engineer. The currently announced English dub cast list, which features returning members reprising their respective roles from the first season, includes:

  • Austin Tindle as Sakura
  • Bryson Baugus as Nirei
  • Dallas Reid as Suo
  • Blake McNamara as Anzai
  • Alejandro Saab as Natori
  • Eric Vale as Kongo
  • Kevin Thelwell as Kaji
  • Jordan Dash Cruz as Tsugeura
  • Garret Storms as Takanashi
  • Orion Pitts as Sugishita
  • Ricco Fajardo as Enomoto
  • Drew Breedlove as Mitsuki
  • Gerard Caster as Hansuke
  • Josh Putnam as Renji
  • Brad Kurtz as Kurita
  • Travis Mullenix as Nagato
  • Kristian Eros as Taishi
The second season first premiered in Japan at an advance screening event on March 29, 2025 at the United Cinemas Aqua City Odaiba in Tokyo. This was followed by the anime’s television premiere in the Super Animeism TURBO block of 2 MBS/TBS affiliate channels on Thursday, April 3. The anime streams simultaneously on the ABEMA service, and is also streaming at later times on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, U-NEXT, and other platforms in Japan.

Toshifumi Akai returned to direct the second season at CloverWorks studios, with Hiroshi Seki once again in charge of the series scripts. Taishi Kawakami is also returning as character designer, as is Ryo Takahashi to compose the second season’s music. The opening theme song of “BOYZ” is performed by the SixTONES boy band, while the ending theme song of “It’s myself” is performed by shytaupe.

Season 2 serves as the continuation of the television anime adaptation of mangaka Satoru Nii’s original series of the same name. Nii’s original manga began serialization on Kodansha’s Magazine Pocket website in January 2021, where it is still ongoing with regular serialization today. 168 of the manga’s 176 currently available chapters are collected into 21 compilation volumes, 19 of which are currently officially available in digital English format.

