Wind Breaker season 2's English dub reveals April 2025 release date and more

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 saw Crunchyroll officially announce the Wind Breaker season 2 English dub’s release date on the platform of Thursday, April 17, 2025. In addition to this release date information, Crunchyroll also confirmed the dub-specific staff and cast, the latter group featuring returning members from the first season’s dub.

Ad

Wind Breaker season 2’s English dub is noticeably beginning on the day the third episode of the second season will air. In other words, the English dub will be two episodes behind the regular series, pending any delays either version faces. Crunchyroll previously confirmed that Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German dubs would also be produced.

Wind Breaker season 2 English dub features returning cast members from first season’s dubbed version

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Jeremy Inman is directing the Wind Breaker season 2 English dub, with Samantha Herek producing. Macy Anne Johnson is adapting the script, with Matt Grounds as the mixer and Ian Emerson as the engineer. The currently announced English dub cast list, which features returning members reprising their respective roles from the first season, includes:

Austin Tindle as Sakura

Bryson Baugus as Nirei

Dallas Reid as Suo

Blake McNamara as Anzai

Alejandro Saab as Natori

Eric Vale as Kongo

Kevin Thelwell as Kaji

Jordan Dash Cruz as Tsugeura

Garret Storms as Takanashi

Orion Pitts as Sugishita

Ricco Fajardo as Enomoto

Drew Breedlove as Mitsuki

Gerard Caster as Hansuke

Josh Putnam as Renji

Brad Kurtz as Kurita

Travis Mullenix as Nagato

Kristian Eros as Taishi

Ad

The second season first premiered in Japan at an advance screening event on March 29, 2025 at the United Cinemas Aqua City Odaiba in Tokyo. This was followed by the anime’s television premiere in the Super Animeism TURBO block of 2 MBS/TBS affiliate channels on Thursday, April 3. The anime streams simultaneously on the ABEMA service, and is also streaming at later times on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, U-NEXT, and other platforms in Japan.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Toshifumi Akai returned to direct the second season at CloverWorks studios, with Hiroshi Seki once again in charge of the series scripts. Taishi Kawakami is also returning as character designer, as is Ryo Takahashi to compose the second season’s music. The opening theme song of “BOYZ” is performed by the SixTONES boy band, while the ending theme song of “It’s myself” is performed by shytaupe.

Season 2 serves as the continuation of the television anime adaptation of mangaka Satoru Nii’s original series of the same name. Nii’s original manga began serialization on Kodansha’s Magazine Pocket website in January 2021, where it is still ongoing with regular serialization today. 168 of the manga’s 176 currently available chapters are collected into 21 compilation volumes, 19 of which are currently officially available in digital English format.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More