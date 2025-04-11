Wind Breaker season 2 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 3 is set to release on Friday, April 18, 2025 at 12:26 am JST according to the series’ official website. With victory against KEEL achieved, the group’s true leader whom Ren Kaji implied to be hiding in the shadows will likely finally appear.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the spring 2025 season are unlikely, Wind Breaker season 2 episode 3 at least has officially confirmed its release information.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 3 release date and time

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 3 should introduce the true leader of KEEL (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 3 will air on Japanese television networks at 12:26 am JST on Friday, April 18, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on April 17 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early the next day instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 3 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 8:26AM, Thursday, April 17, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11:26AM, Thursday, April 17, 2025 British Summer Time 4:26PM, Thursday, April 17, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5:26PM, Thursday, April 17, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:56PM, Thursday, April 17, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:26PM, Thursday, April 17, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12:26AM, Friday, April 18, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:56AM, Friday, April 18, 2025

Where to watch Wind Breaker season 2 episode 3

Kaji and his Vice-Captains will likely lead an interrogation to figure out who KEEL's true leader is in Wind Breaker season 2 episode 3 (Image via CloverWorks)

The upcoming spring 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for its spring 2025 anime season offerings. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the series will stream with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German dubs.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2 recap

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2 began with Ren Kaji confronting the apparent KEEL leader, called Shingo Natori. He initially lectured Kaji about how he should be on KEEL’s side before focus shifted to Haruka Sakura’s fight. He quickly dealt with Takeru Kongo and the other KEEL fodder present before taking on even more from surrounding areas. Focus then shifted to Taiga Tsugeura’s fight against Shiyu Kirishima, and Kyotaro Sugishita’s against Taishi Mogami.

Each of them had a back and forth with their respective opponents before delivering finishing blows, setting up a focus on Mitsuki Kiryu’s fight against Renji Kaga. After toying with and teasing Kaga, Kiryu also took care of business with two swift punches. They all then met up with Takeshi Enomoto and Yuto Kusumi, who had been helping others. As they split up, Sakura ran into Hayato Suo, who was clearly very angry in his fight against Hansuke Tone.

Sakura stopped Suo from pummeling his opponent unnecessarily, explaining that while he was also mad, but at himself more than KEEL. Suo then calmed down and expressed admiration for Sakura as focus shifted to Kaji. His backstory was revealed here, showing him to be someone with a beast inside him, which Natori brought out. The episode ended with Bofurin’s total victory as Anzai and Nagato made up and Kaji speculated KEEL’s true leader wasn’t the beaten Natori.

What to expect from Wind Breaker season 2 episode 3 (speculative)

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 3 should begin with a continued focus on Sakura and the other Bofurin members still at the KEEL warehouse. Kaji will likely instruct Sakura to send the others back while they stay behind to interrogate the KEEL members along with Enomoto, Kusumi, Suo, and Akihiko Nirei as the pair’s Vice-Captains. Kaji will likely start with Natori, who’ll express shock that Kaji was able to control himself.

As Kaji presses Natori about who KEEL’s true leader is, the six Bofurin members will likely hear someone calling out to them from the warehouse’s entrance. This will likely be the true leader of KEEL, who’ll speak briefly with Kaji and co but not give any indication as to his identity or motives. The episode will likely end with Sakura, Kaji, and their Vice-Captains reporting this information to Hajime Umemiya and the Four Kings.

