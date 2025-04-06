Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1 review: CloverWorks hits the ground running with an emphasis on animation and cinema

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1 was released on March 4, 2025. The sequel's debut featured the return of the Furin Boys engaged in a combat with a new antagonist group. The sequel returned with a slight change in direction as compared to the first season, which was a refreshing touch.

Moreover, the animation quality stood out, alongside the perfect pacing when compared to the source material. As far as the characters were concerned, the contrast of Haruka Sakura was the spotlight, as compared to the previous season. However, some minor flaws didn't affect the entire experience but felt out of place.

Disclaimer: This article expresses the author's opinion.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1 review: Anime-original cinematic visuals and an impeccable animation kickstart the continuation of the KEEL Arc as positives

Sakura as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1, titled Rage, was expected to begin where it left off, in the middle of the KEEL Arc. The premiere introduced KEEL as a group of rebellious teenagers who didn't care about being unfair in their means of fighting. Their introduction created a feeling that KEEL might just be another gang whom Bofurin would take care of easily.

However, the appearance of KEEL's four higher-ups created a turn that established tension for the fans to lock into Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1. A good example of this was how Sakura's emotions were triggered after one of the four higher-ups started talking down on Furin, making the fans eager to see how this would affect the protagonist's fighting style.

Sakura as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Speaking of Sakura, it was also the first time since Wind Breaker season 1 episode 1 that viewers saw the protagonist enraged, creating a symphony with the episode's title. However, this time, it was due to Sakura caring for someone, proving that the protagonist has changed since coming to Makochi and joining Furin High.

A new addition to the sequel was a slight change in direction, featuring anime-original cinematic visuals. After Nirei was injured by one of KEEL's members, Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1 focused on Haruka Sakura by muting the rest of the world around him. This enhanced the entire experience.

Kaji as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

A scaled-up animation, when compared to season 1, was praiseworthy as studio CloverWorks proved that they could go beyond the standard they set. The aesthetic focus shots on Sakura and Kaji were key examples of how CloverWorks elevated the animation.

This animation quality was used in combination with perfect pacing of Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1, which seemed a little faster than season 1. However, a faster pace didn't compromise the 'battle-shonen' aspect of the series, as no fight scenes were skipped. Studio CloverWorks was able to establish this aspect in season 1 by keeping it animation-centered.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1 review: A grey hue and some minor negatives that felt out of place

Kaji and the second-year students enter the scene (Image via CloverWorks)

The battlefield in Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1 was the base of KEEL, an abandoned facility, and due to this, there was a continuous grey hue throughout the entire episode (presumably to mimic a closed facility). This took away a little enjoyment as the visibility of the episode was compromised.

The new addition of the CGI animation, which was accompanied by a transition with 2-dimensional animation, felt out of place that fans couldn't help but notice. This element's addition to the sequel, given the large-scale fight between Furin and KEEL, was a must but it did take out the spirit of the scene.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1: Final thoughts

Spring 2025 anime season has a lot of new series that might provide a balance between 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional animation style, so studio CloverWorks might have some notes to take. This transition is definitely something new that should get popular as 2D animation takes more time than usual, and this transition between two different kinds of animation should be the way to go.

Additionally, while Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1 put its focus on Kaji and Sakura, the same treatment should have been given to the other Furin Boys like Suou. Despite being one of the fan-favorite characters, Suou hardly received a few panels' worth of focus. However, this didn't affect the episode's purpose, which was to give the spotlight to the Grade Captains.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1 wrapped up as a package with some out-of-place elements that did feel messy, but there wasn't much to complain about the episode overall. In the end, the main focus was to showcase Sakura's development from a self-centered rebel to a team player, and the premiere showcased that, which was appreciated.

