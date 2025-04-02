Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1 preview teases a clash between Bofurin and KEEL

On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1's preview was released on the series' official website and X. As stated on the anime's website, the episode will be titled Anger. The episode is set to be released on April 4, 2025, at 12:26 AM JST. The episode will be aired on Japanese TV channels like MBS/TBS and streaming sites like Crunchyroll.

As expected, the episode's preview teases a clash between Furin High, specifically the school's first-years, and KEEL, the gang who used Anzai's friend to their advantage. The preview also confirms the appearance of Natori Shingo, KEEL's leader, whom Haruka Sakura will fight.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime series and expresses the author's opinion.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1 preview: A brief recap of Sakura's achievement and the race to save Anzai's friend

According to the official preview synopsis of Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1, the premiere might begin with a brief recap of Sakura getting crowned as a Grade Captain. This happened in the climax episode of the first season, where the male protagonist elected Nirei and Sou as his vice captains.

Afterward, the first years noticed something wrong with Anzai's behavior. So, Sakura was forced to ask Anzai about his troubles. Anzai revealed that his childhood friend, Nagato, was forced to join a mysterious gang named KEEL. This gang was forcing him to do illegal acts, and after Anzai discovered Nagato, they held the childhood friend.

To save Nagato, the first-year students unite and march toward KEEL's base, as stated in the Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1 preview. While the preview doesn't shed any light on how the first interaction between the two groups goes, it does emphasize that Sakura's class and KEEL will clash.

Wind Breaker season 2 premiere's previews teases a heated clash between the protagonist's group and KEEL (Image via CloverWorks)

Moreover, the Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1 preview also reveals the debut of Natori Shingo, the captain of KEEL. While everyone else from Sakura's class fights the members of KEEL, the male protagonist fights the gang's leader. The preview also mentioned KEEL's key strategic moves.

Firstly, the gang uses 'fear-inducing provocations,' hinting that they might just be all bark and no brawn. However, their talk might be enough to intimidate their opponents. Secondly, the gang uses a violent style of fighting, hinting that they might also use weapons in their fights.

Staff members for Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1

Sakura and his classmates return to the spotlight in Wind Breaker season 2 premiere's preview (Image via CloverWorks)

The preview also revealed the staff members for the Wind Breaker season 2 premiere. Toshifumi Akai, the director of season 1, will be responsible for the storyboard and direction of the sequel's first episode.

Seko Koji will be handling the screenplay, and Shiori Tanaka the scenarios' composition. Kawakami Hiroshi will be acting as the premiere episode's chief animation director and will also be a part of the panel of animation directors alongside Tanaka Yusuke and Omatsu Asami.

