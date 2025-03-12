With just a few days remaining, the Winter 2025 anime season is about to conclude. Just like past anime seasons, the Winter 2025 anime season is also filled with interesting anime series ranging from everyday anime to some with unique concepts. However, some underdogs might leave without getting the appreciation they deserve.

This includes anime that explore a new take on the popular "isekai" genre or the ones that are neglected due to their below-par animation despite being informative. So, this article will compile underrated 10 Winter 2025 anime series that fans need to add to their watchlist before the season concludes.

Zenshu, Okitsura, and 8 other underrated Winter 2025 anime series

1) Zenshu

Natsuko as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Zenshu is an anime-original series by animation studio MAPPA. This Winter 2025 anime began with no expectations from the fans, regarding the production or the plotline, but soon became something that might go down as a generational series. Although it follows a simple narrative, its unique take on the isekai genre makes it a kind of its own.

The anime follows the journey of the coming-of-age director Natsuko. Despite her successful career as an anime industry professional, Natsuko falls behind with her next project, a romantic film. Failing to get a concept of the movie in her mind, Natsuko dies due to overwork and is reincarnated into her favorite film, A Tale of Perishing, where she learns more about love and sacrifice.

2) I'm Getting Married to the Girl I Hate in my Class

Akane as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

An innovative approach to animation combined with a perfect rom-com plotline, I'm Getting Married to the Girl I Hate in My Class is one of the most underrated Winter 2025 anime series. Despite being more focused on "romance," the anime's slapstick comedy is its main highlight.

The story follows the journey of Akane and Saitou, rivals from the same class who always strive for the first position. However, their grandparents entangle their fates and set up Akane and Saitou's marriage. So, with no other choice, the male and female protagonists get married secretly and start their hidden lives as a couple. However, can this secret marriage bring them together?

3) Bogus Skill <<Fruitmaster>>: About That Time I Became Able to Eat Unlimited Numbers of Skill Fruits (That Kill You)

Light as seen in the anime (Image via Asahi Production)

The Winter 2025 anime series that tries to imitate One Piece's central power-scaling, Bogus Skill might be one of the most hated anime of this season. However, the series might fit the example of "being so bad that it is actually good." While its individual components might be up to par at best, the series is a good watch, as a whole, to cool off.

The anime takes place in a fantasy world where humans are granted superpowers through fruits. However, amongst everyone with amazing powers is Light, the male protagonist. Light cultivates fruits and spends his life as a farmer. One day, Light eats another fruit, which should have killed him, but he gains the fruit's ability. However, he has no idea about having such an overpowered skill.

4) I May Be a Guild Receptionist, but I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time

Alina as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

The Winter 2025 anime with a simple story that is lifted through aesthetic animation, I May Be a Guild Receptionist, but I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time is one of the most underrated anime from this season. While its plotline might be a laid-back concept for fans to enjoy, some might get hooked due to its over-the-top production.

The anime follows the story of Alina Becker, a girl who aims to spend a carefree life as she lands a job as a guild receptionist. However, her dreams are perished when she is forced to work overtime on her first day. Moreover, she sometimes has to wear a disguise and complete some quests. In all this, will Alina ever be able to enjoy a good day to herself?

5) Flower and Asura

Hana as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bind)

An anime with subtle storytelling that makes it a hidden gem of the Winter 2025 anime season, Flower and Asura might be the most unique drama series that has aired in a while. With a touch of slice-of-life added to it, the anime creates a perfect melody for fans to enjoy.

Flower and Asura tells the tale of Hana Haruyama, a girl from the small town of Tonakijima, who loves to spread her love for books to others. Looking at her enthusiasm, the broadcasting club invites her to showcase her love before a broader audience.

6) Ameki M.D: Doctor Detective

Takao Ameku as seen in the anime (Image via Project no. 9)

The Winter 2025 anime that was titled the second coming of the famous TV series House M.D, Ameki M.D: Doctor Detective is one of the most underrated anime from this season. While the anime couldn't capture the exact essence of the famous TV serial, it did create a feeling of its own that was both enjoyable and understandable for a broader audience.

Telling the tale of Dr. Takao Ameku from the Tenikai General Hospital's Department of Investigative Pathology, the anime sees this doctor solving the most inconvenient cases that even the most qualified doctor cannot. With the assistance of her resident doctor Kotori, Takao enjoys solving cases that might even puzzle the city's biggest detectives.

7) Okitsura: Fell in Love with an Okinawan Girl, but I Just Wish I Know What She's Saying

Kyan-san as seen in the anime (Image via Millepensee)

Okitsura is a Winter 2025 anime series known for its horrendous CGI animation. However, despite this factor, the anime is very informative as it displays knowledge about various local traditions from the Japanese Prefecture Okinawa (the anime's setting). So, the anime might be an enjoyable watch for people looking to learn about Japan.

This Winter 2025 anime season takes place in the laid-back town of Okinawa where the male protagonist, Teruaki, transfers schools. However, despite being Japanese, the protagonist fails to adjust to the prefecture's accent. Moreover, he also falls in love with a girl whom he fails to understand. So, Teruaki receives help from his crush's friend, Higa, who might have feelings for him.

8) The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World

Kenichi Hamada as seen in the anime (Image via East Fish Studio)

An anime almost reminiscent of studio MAPPA's Campfire Cooking in Another World With My Absurd Skill, this Winter 2025 anime negates the former series' wholesome aspect and adds the "harem" genre. This makes it suitable for anime lovers of the latter genre and a hidden gem of this anime season.

The anime follows the tale of Kenichi, a 40-year-old, who gets isekai-ed into a fantasy where the only power he has is to access an online store. However, much to his surprise, this accessibility proves wonders, and he establishes a successful business, hoping to spend a peaceful life in this world.

9) I Have a Crush at Work

Yui Mitsuya as seen in the anime (Image via BLADE)

An interesting take on another Winter 2025 anime (I'm Getting Married to the Girl I Hate in My Class), this Winter 2025 anime series solely focuses on the rom-com aspect, which makes it one of the series' best ones. However, despite being laid-back, the anime still remains an underrated watch.

I Have a Crush at Work tells the tale of two officer workers, Yui Mitsuya and Masugu Tateishi, who are always involved in some sort of quarrel. However, these are just throwing a facade as Yui and Masuga are dating. Through their quarrels, they are keeping their relationship a secret from their colleagues. However, how long can they do this?

10) From Bureaucrat to Villainess: Dad's Been Reincarnated

Tondabayashi and Auvergne as seen in the anime (Image via Ajia-do)

A unique take on the "villainess" anime that makes it a hidden gem from the Winter 2025 anime season, From Bureaucrat to Villainess might be a game-changer to the isekai genre and might become a standard for future anime series. Combined with an up-to-par animation, the anime deserves more love than it has already received.

Telling the tale of a bureaucrat named Kenzaburou Tondabayashi, the anime takes place in a fantasy world where the character is reincarnated as a villainess. However, due to his previous life experiences, Kenzaburou fails to act evil. Given the setting of this world, how long will he continue showing his soft side?

Final thoughts

While some of these series might seem like a hard pass, given some might have more flaws than good, everyone should give a chance to series that might not look good from the cover and rumors. Sometimes, the best experiences are hidden from the eyes, and one of these underrated Winter 2025 anime might become one for fans.

