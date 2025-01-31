10 best anime to watch if you like From Bureaucrat To Villainess: Dad’s Been Reincarnated!

From Bureaucrat to Villainess: Dad's Been Reincarnated! is a unique and hilarious isekai anime that puts a fun twist on the villainess subgenre.

In From Bureaucrat to Villainess, a 52-year-old bureaucrat named Kenzaburō Tondabayashi gets reincarnated into an otome game as Grace Auvergne, the main antagonist. Relying on his civil service know-how instead of villainous wiles, his atypical behavior unsettles the other characters and alters the storyline.

This fusion of workplace humor, fish-out-of-water antics, and otome parody makes for an unpredictable romp. For those looking for more genre-savvy and unconventional isekai stories with quirky leads, admin complications, and affectionate jabs at tropes, these 10 anime titles should deliver.

Trending

10 best anime for fans of From Bureaucrat To Villainess: Dad’s Been Reincarnated!

1) My Next Life As A Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! (Image via Silver Link)

This comedy isekai centers on a character stuck in an otome setting. After bonking her head, teen protagonist Catarina regains memories of her past life along with the terrifying realization that she’s been reborn as the villainous rival in the dating sim Fortune Lover.

Rather than scheme, Catarina decides to focus all her efforts on avoiding the bad ends that await villains like her. Her over-the-top optimistic antics end up charming the capture targets instead of repelling them. My Next Life as a Villainess parodies the damsel-in-distress tropes of otome games with plenty of self-aware banter.

If you’re a fan of From Bureaucrat to Villainess, Catarina’s bizarre but endearing survival tactics will keep you laughing.

2) The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior (Image via OLM Team Yoshioka)

Pride Royal Ivy is a video game protagonist reborn as the villainous last boss queen in a fantasy RPG. Wielding her insider knowledge, she sets out to avoid persecution and defy her fate as a final antagonist. Pride relies more on her meta-understanding of tropes rather than acting out the role of a conventional baddie.

She forms alliances, uses her foreknowledge to protect others, and works to prevent tragedies. With high-action drama amidst political intrigue, The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen features a resourceful lead rebelling against problematic tropes and power structures with compassion.

Fans of From Bureaucrat to Villainess who enjoy isekai anime will find Pride’s revolutionary tale to be an engrossing inversion of clichés.

3) I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss

I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss (Image via Maho Film)

If you wish Kenzaburō leaned more into actively bettering life for Grace rather than simply damage control in From Bureaucrat to Villainess, I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss features a bold protagonist committed to redemption.

After getting transmigrated into an otome as Lady Aileen Lauren Dautriche, the villainess of the game, Aileen decides to atone for the villain’s misdeeds by reforming the cursed final boss, Demon Lord Claude. However, it turns out Claude isn’t really evil, just misunderstood.

Aileen makes it her mission to correct public misconceptions about Claude while also avoiding her own bad ending. With Claude tempering destruction and Aileen erasing notoriety, this sweet, subversive story hits the spot if you crave more proactive villainess leads turning tropes on their heads with compassion.

4) How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom (Image via J.C. Staff)

While this isekai politics-driven series differs substantially in tone from From Bureaucrat to Villainess’s sitcom antics, the leads share common ground as former civil servants now responsible for uplifting a domain.

When Kazuya Souma gets summoned to save an impending crisis, he puts his bureaucratic expertise toward reforming the deficit-laden Elfrieden Kingdom. Incremental policy change, administrative infrastructure renewal, and military campaigns make for a uniquely detailed take on pragmatic nation-building.

If you enjoy self-aware, reformist leads leveraging administrative skills over adventuring to progress a society, How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom’s blend of political mechanics and interpersonal drama makes for a grounded, stat-driven take on governance isekai.

5) Ascendance of a Bookworm

Ascendance of a Bookworm (Image via Ajia-do Animation Works)

In Ascendance of a Bookworm, Myne, a bookworm office worker reborn as a frail child in a medieval fantasy world, will feel familiar to Kenzaburō due to her fish-out-of-water frustration.

Lacking physical strength, she instead applies knowledge from her old life to pioneer book printing and elevates literacy amidst unsupportive nobles. Like From Bureaucrat to Villainess, this series features clever life hack solutions and heartwarming rapport despite the lead not fitting the typical hero archetype.

If you enjoy reincarnation comedy led by atypical protagonists striving for interpersonal connection and societal progress through unconventional means, Myne’s bibliophilic quest to democratize reading despite her underdog status should resonate.

6) The Genius Prince’s Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt

The Genius Prince’s Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Prince Wein Salema Arbalest rules the small nation of Natra and secretly schemes to sell off his troubled kingdom so he can live a quiet, peaceful life. However, his brilliant strategies to increase his nation's value keep accidentally making it more prosperous and powerful instead.

Like Kenzaburō of From Bureaucrat to Villainess Wein excels at applying field expertise instead of combat ability, showing ingenuity both revitalizing infrastructure and navigating palace intrigues.

If you enjoy technocratic isekai leads revolutionizing domains with real-world governance knowledge, Wein's financially motivated heroics make for an edutaining dive into statecraft.

7) Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs

Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs (Image via ENGI)

Upon his sudden death, ordinary office worker Leon Fou Bartfort is reborn into an otome mob character, destined to be either bullied by capture targets or killed off before graduation.

In Trapped in a Dating Sim, Leon decides to break free from his doomed fate using future knowledge, confidence gained from his understanding of the game mechanics, and capitalistic tactics.

If fans of From Bureaucrat to Villainess enjoy parodying otome tropes and watching leads use meta tricks to not just survive, but thrive in fictional game worlds, Leon’s comedic escapades, mixing business savvy, 4th-wall awareness, and wish-fulfillment fantasy, make for a satisfying underdog story.

8) Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement

Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement (Image via Felix Film)

Like Kenzaburō, office worker Mitsuha Yamano also gets reborn after a workplace mishap. While less comedy-focused than From Bureaucrat to Villainess, this relaxing isekai also features a salaryman lead applying their past life’s routine and knowledge in hopes of achieving mundane comfort.

Rather than power or glory, Mitsuha simply wants to amass savings for a peaceful retirement through monster material harvesting and crafting everyday amenities unavailable in her new world.

If you enjoy laidback leads pursuing ordinary goals via their area of expertise in sprawling fantasy realms, this series offers insight into monetizing isekai skills for modest lifestyle design.

9) Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon (Image via Studio Gokumi × AXsiZ)

After being killed in an accident, a vending machine enthusiast finds his soul transferred into a sentient vending machine in a fantasy world. Unable to move on his own or directly communicate, he dispenses drinks to empower the adventurers exploring his dungeon.

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon leads to plenty of hilarious situations that parody the genre. The protagonist’s only means of interacting with the fantasy world is by vending drinks to influence the heroes and villains that come through his domain.

Fans of From Bureaucrat to Villainess will appreciate the absurd humor that arises from this unusual isekai premise. The creativity of the storytelling will appeal to viewers looking for something offbeat and comedic in the same vein.

10) The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent

The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent (Image via Diomedéa)

Office worker Sei is suddenly summoned to a fantasy world and declared to be a Saint with immense magical power. However, unlike a typical overpowered isekai protagonist, Sei steadily works to master healing and defensive magic by relying on her modern sensibilities.

She focuses instead on helping common folk with her powers and getting accustomed to this new world. Fans of From Bureaucrat to Villainess will enjoy the comedy that arises from her humble approach to her role in the fantasy world.

Much like Kenzaburō navigating nobility in an otome game, Sei’s unconventional path creates ripples in a fantasy world that wants her to behave like a typical OP protagonist. Her humble approach makes The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent a fun twist on isekai conventions.

Conclusion

From Bureaucrat to Villainess: Dad's Been Reincarnated! puts a fresh spin on the isekai genre by fusing it with otome game parody. Protagonist Kenzaburō's actions in his daughter's dating sim world subvert expectations in hilarious ways.

Viewers who can't get enough of the series' blend of comedy, fantasy, and inversion of tropes have plenty of options for more anime. They all deliver entertaining fish-out-of-water stories of modern sensibilities colliding with fantasy realms.

Their creative takes on isekai and otome game tropes will appeal to fans who enjoyed From Bureaucrat to Villainess. So try out some of these anime next if you just can't get enough of a 52-year-old salaryman wreaking havoc in an otome game world.

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback