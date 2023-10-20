Will there be The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen season 2? Explained

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen season 2 is eagerly anticipated, and the hope for its arrival remains strong despite the beautiful conclusion of the first season that left Pride and the other characters in a good place. Tenichi’s original light novel series continues to run, with the recent release of its seventh volume coinciding with the anime’s broadcast, implying that the storyline is far from its end.

Yet, as of the present moment, The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen season 2 awaits official confirmation and an announcement regarding its release window. Fans are yearning for the chance to return to the enchanting Isekai world, eager to uncover what the future holds for Pride and the other beloved characters as they remain poised on the edge of anticipation for more adventures to come.

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen season 2 to likely be released in 2024

Expand Tweet

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen, having premiered in 2023, currently lacks a discernible release pattern for its anticipated sequel. However, by examining OLM Studio’s history with past projects like Komi Can’t Communicate, To Heart, Steel Angel Kurumi, and others, it becomes apparent that there is a tendency for a substantial gap of nearly a year between seasons in their previous works.

Therefore, it's not unreasonable to speculate that The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen season 2 may follow a similar schedule and potentially grace in the summer of 2025. This projection is founded on the assumption that OLM Studio may maintain its established release pattern, even though the specifics for this particular series are not yet officially confirmed.

The most recent development in the series is that Volume 7 of the light novel was released on August 2, 2023, which intriguingly coincided with the fourth episode of season 1, titled “The Wicked Princess and the Sword,” airing just two days later. It’s worth noting that the first season of the anime adaptation covered only the content of the initial two volumes of the original light novel series.

Consequently, the much-anticipated third volume is expected to be adapted in The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen season 2, setting the stage for an exciting continuation of the story.

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen season 2 cast

Expand Tweet

All the existing cast members from the first season will be returning to reprise the roles of their respective characters in The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen season 2. The list of all characters and their voice cast is as follows:

Pride - Fairouz Ai

Callum - Daisuke Ono

Tiara - Haruka Tomatsu

Alan - Hiro Shimono

Roderick - Hiroki Yasumoto

Val - Junichi Suwabe

Arthur - Junya Enoki

Rosa - Kikuko Inoue

Gilbert - Koji Yusa

Sefek - M.A.O

Steyr - Maaya Uchida

Kemet - Shizuka Ishigami

Eric - Takuma Nagatsuka

Clark - Toshihiko Seki

Albert - Toshiyuki Morikawa

Plot Summary

Expand Tweet

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed Tenichi’s The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen for English release globally. Here’s how the publisher describes the plot of the series:

"Pride Royal Ivy is only eight years old when she realizes that she's been reincarnated, destined to become the future wicked queen and final boss of an otome game. She's got it all in this new life: razor-sharp wit, boss-tier powers, and influence over the kingdom as crown princess."

It adds:

"Determined to sow despair and destruction across the land, she... Wait, what kind of a rotten future is that?! Princess Pride decides to drop the maniacal villainess plan and protect the male love interests instead, cheating her way to saving everyone she can! Will this final boss end up earning the adoration of her kingdom?"

Additional information regarding the sequel, including the release date, new cast members, and more will be released in time. Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen season 2 and the light novel series as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.