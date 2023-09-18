The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen episode 12 (Finale): Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen episode 12 will be released on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can watch the series on Japanese television networks like TOKYO MX, MBS, and BS11. The varying time zones will make the anime available on Thursday in most countries.

The previous episode saw Val learn about Kehmet's powers and rescue him by making use of their combined magic. That's when an explosion caused by the enemy led to Val falling down a cliff. While Sefekh and Kehmet believed that Val had passed away, Pride and Stale managed to rescue him.

Pride may look into her future in The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen episode 12

Release date and time, where to watch

Val as seen in The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen anime (Image via OLM Team Yoshioka)

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen episode 12 will be released on Thursday, September 21, 2023, in most countries around the world. However, for people in Japan, the episode will be released on Thursday, September 22, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen episode 12 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Thursday, September 21

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Thursday, September 21

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Thursday, September 21

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Thursday, September 21

Central European Time: 4 pm, Thursday, September 21

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Thursday, September 21

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Thursday, September 21

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Friday, September 22

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen episode 12 will first be broadcast on Japanese television networks like BS11, TOKYO MX, and MBS. Following that, the anime will be available to stream on HIDIVE and MUSE Communication's YouTube Channels in Asia.

Recap of The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen episode 11

Young Val as seen in The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen anime (Image via OLM Team Yoshioka)

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen episode 11, titled The Merciless Princess and the Order, saw Val trying to save Kehmet after he got trapped inside the cave. That's when Pride found out about Kehmet's power to boost one's power. Using this ability, Val controlled the entire cave and got everyone out safely. However, right after that, the enemies bombed them, which caused Val to fall off the cliff.

During his fall, Val's memories showed how he came to meet Sefekh and Kehmet. Despite his attempts to ignore them at first, he later accepted them as family and took care of them. Back in the present, Pride and Stale saved Val and reunited him with his family.

What to expect from The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen episode 12?

Sefekh and Kehmet as seen in The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen anime (Image via OLM Team Yoshioka)

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen episode 12, titled The Treacherous Princess Faces the Future, will most likely see Pride, Stale, and their men together track down their enemies.

During this, Pride may have to face her future to find out who the enemy is and how her future is connected to them. That said, given that the upcoming episode is the season finale, the events may move at a quicker pace.

