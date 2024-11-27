10 best anime to watch if you like I'll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History

I'll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History follows a woman who is reincarnated as Alicia, the villainess of an otome game. With knowledge of the game's events, she aims to fully embrace her predetermined villainess role.

However, Alicia struggles to balance her compassionate true nature with the cruelty expected of a villainess. If you're looking for more anime titles like I'll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History that explore similar villainess themes and unconventional female perspectives, then this list has you covered.

Here are 10 of the best anime to watch next if you were entertained by Alicia's schemes to cement her place in the history books in I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History.

10 best anime for fans of I'll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History

1) My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! (Image via Silver Link.)

Like I'll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History, this isekai also involves the reincarnation of a female protagonist as a villainess character from a dating sim game. After hitting her head as a child, Katarina Claes suddenly recalls her past life and realizes that every possible storyline in the game ended badly for her.

Determined to avoid exile or death flags, Katarina diverts her efforts towards changing the destinies of those around her through acts of kindness, unintentionally creating a harem of both male and female admirers. But much to her dismay, this leads several capture targets to fall for her instead!

With crisply animated nobility hijinks and Katarina's endearingly upbeat personality at the forefront, My Next Life as a Villainess expertly satirizes many tropes of the genre while telling an unexpectedly heartwarming story.

2) The Executioner and Her Way of Life

The Executioner and Her Way of Life (Image via J.C. Staff)

This dark isekai fantasy features the ruthless protagonist Menou, who is tasked by the Church to eliminate Lost Ones, people summoned from other worlds, due to the catastrophic powers they possess. Menou questions the morality of her actions when she's assigned to terminate an innocent hero, a kind girl named Akari.

What ensues is a dark and action-packed anime, where themes of fatalism versus free will are explored through Menou's moral struggles and Akari's mysterious time-manipulating powers. The dynamic voice acting and fluid fight choreography make each encounter between these ideological opposites a thrill to spectate.

Fans of I'll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History who want high-stakes dilemmas and a subversion of hero/villain archetypes will find The Executioner and Her Way of Life a riveting watch.

3) Ascendance of a Bookworm

Ascendance of a Bookworm (Image via Ajia-do Animation Works)

For a change of pace from medieval politics, Ascendance of a Bookworm provides a wholesome slice-of-life take on the isekai genre. It follows Urano, a librarian reborn as Myne—the sickly youngest daughter of a city guard.

Despite lacking strength and magic power in this new world, Myne's modern intellect remains intact. She decides to leverage her knowledge of papermaking techniques to produce books, which are scarce, precious resources only available to nobles here.

Through perseverance and ingenuity, Myne pioneers inventions that revolutionize industry, elevating her status despite the prejudice faced. Both Ascendance of a Bookworm and I'll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History anime demonstrate strong, proactive heroines steering their own fate.

4) The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent

The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent (Image via Diomedéa)

While not villainess-centric, The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent features a strong female lead who subverts reverse harem tropes prevalent in light novels. The series starts with office employee Sei getting summoned as one of two Saints, a messianic figure prophesied to save the kingdom from war and disaster.

Despite possessing immense healing magic, Sei remains kind-hearted and level-headed. She wins over the various knights and princes around her through genuine wisdom rather than a need to please them. It thus subverts common wish fulfillment fantasy archetypes with a strong yet benevolent heroine at the helm.

Sei's outwardly ideal persona hiding anti-mainstream beliefs should resonate with viewers who related to Alicia's initially contemptible reputation masking humanitarian goals in I'll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History.

5) I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss

I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss (Image via Maho Film)

This Japanese light novel adaptation has a game developer transmigrate into her own unfinished virtual reality game, replacing the love rival character. She decides to romance the fearsome final boss Kaizer instead, aiming to change how villainesses are portrayed through moral choice.

But reforming the bloodthirsty war hero will not be so straightforward a task. With vibrant color palettes, domestic sitcom elements, and irreverent humor balancing the fantasy plot, I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss flips convention to offer a lively perspective akin to I'll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History.

6) Reincarnated as a Sword

Reincarnated as a Sword (Image via C2C)

For fans of I'll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History, Reincarnated as a Sword provides outrageous entertainment. The series follows a salaryman reborn as a sentient weapon. He joins forces with Fran, a fledgling adventurer, to prevent calamity and challenge formidable foes.

The odd couple dynamic between Fran and her talking sword companion results in plenty of comedic moments. But the anime also delivers spectacular CG-animated battles against terrifying beasts and bandits.

While less focused on villainess or otome game tropes than I'll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History, Reincarnated as a Sword delivers exciting action and heartfelt moments through the bond between Fran and her sentient sword companion.

7) Tearmoon Empire

Tearmoon Empire (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Mia was living an idyllic life as a princess in a fantasy kingdom until she found herself abruptly executed via guillotine. To her shock, she wakes up in the past with memories of her execution and a disturbing diary written during her doomed first life, detailing the events that led to her downfall.

This foresight into a doomed future sets the stage for her desperate attempts to change her fate. In hopes of altering her destiny, Mia focuses on improving her public image and addressing issues like poverty and famine, rather than indulging in her selfish whims or vying for power.

But will her clumsy efforts to rewrite the future be enough to prevent an inexorable downfall? Like Alicia, Mia from Tearmoon Empire displays tactical problem-solving to work around her flaws, though she is less calculating and more of an accidental heroine.

8) Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?!

Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! (Image via Project No.9)

Misato Kurihara was an exemplary student blessed with skills far above her peers in modern Japan. But this excellence took a mental toll, leaving her overworked and friendless.

So when she dies and is reborn in a magical medieval realm, her one wish is to have average abilities this time around. Naturally, this being fantasy, her attempt to be 'average' results in her powers being hilariously overpowered due to a calculation based on the extremes of her new world.

With cute magical girl stylings and slapstick humor, it hilariously portrays a protagonist failing at normalcy. Like I'll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History, it takes typical wish fulfillment adventure premises in humorous new directions.

9) The Rising of the Shield Hero

The Rising of the Shield Hero (Image via Kinema Citrus)

This gritty, emotionally intense isekai depicts modern Japanese man Naofumi transported into a deadly game-like world as the Shield Hero prophesied to save mankind. From the moment of his summoning, he faces discrimination and distrust for being the Shield Hero, considered the weakest of the four heroes.

Falsely accused of misconduct by the kingdom's princess, Naofumi is stripped of resources and respect. Forced to endure spite and distrust everywhere, the embittered Shield Hero questions his role as the chosen one. This anime explores morality and how corruption distorts truths into harmful rumors.

While darker and more intense than I'll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History, The Rising of the Shield Hero offers a compelling look at a protagonist navigating betrayal and societal scorn to reclaim his reputation.

10) How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom (Image via J.C. Staff)

When Kazuya Souma, an ordinary Japanese college student, is suddenly transported to a fantasy world and made king, he must use his expertise to rebuild a failing kingdom. Unlike a typical isekai protagonist, Kazuya has no magical abilities.

However, he possesses extensive knowledge of statecraft and economics from his studies in modern Japan. With this pragmatic approach, Kazuya implements impactful reforms to resolve Elfrieden's issues and transform it into a prosperous nation.

What makes How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom unique is how Kazuya applies modern governance philosophies to a medieval setting. With fact-based policies and humanitarian ideals, he strives to improve lives, making it a good recommendation for fans of I'll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History.

Conclusion

The anime on this list offer a diverse range of entertaining stories for fans of I'll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History. From comedic villains to deep medieval politics, these series feature creative twists on the isekai genre.

Viewers who enjoyed watching Alicia subvert isekai expectations in I'll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History will find plenty to love in these recommendations. The strong worldbuilding and charm of each anime provide memorable new universes to immerse oneself in.

With engaging adventures, lovable characters, and impactful themes, these shows will capture the imagination of I'll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History fans. All offer worthwhile new stories to become invested in.

