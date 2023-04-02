Where to watch The Executioner And Her Way of Life? Streaming details explored

The Executioner and Her Way of Life is a 2022 anime series based on a Japanese yuri light novel series. It was later adapted into a manga and ultimately into an anime adaptation because of its rapidly growing popularity among the otaku community. However, upon the anime series' release, fans have been wondering where to watch the show since it is not available on Crunchyroll.

Aside from local Japanese channels Tokyo MX, BS11, and AT-X, where the anime was previously broadcast, The Executioner and Her Way of Life can be watched on a few limited platforms. This anime is also available on Netflix, but only in Japan. For viewers outside of Japan, HIDIVE features the series in its massive library of anime series for fans to watch online.

The Executioner and Her Way of Life is available to stream on Netflix Japan

The Executioner and Her Way of Life may be difficult to find on streaming platforms as it is not as popular as other recent anime series like Buddy Daddies, Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku, etc. Moreover, Crunchyroll, one of the major streaming platforms for anime, has not added the series to its massive catalog, making it way tougher for fans to stream it legally.

It comes down to only two options for fans, one of which also comes with limitations on accessibility. The first option is Netflix Japan, a subscription-based streaming service that allows its members to watch TV shows and movies on any device with an internet connection. Although Netflix has a diverse collection, some of its content is restricted to particular locations, and The Executioner and Her Way of Life falls under that category, which is only available in Japan.

For viewers outside of Japan, the second option is HIDIVE. On May 20, 2022, Hidive also added the English dubbed version of The Executioner and Her Way of Life. Along with the English and Japanese versions, the series is available in other languages on the platform, including Spanish, Danish, Portuguese, and Swedish.

HIDIVE is an independent anime streaming company that is also a subscription-based streaming service. With a big collection of anime series and movies, HIDIVE is always increasing its collection to meet the demands of fans all over the world.

About the anime

Released on April 2, 2022, The Executioner and Her Way of Life is an anime adaptation of the Japanese yuri light novel series The Executioner Girl's Way of Life (Virgin Road), written by Mato Sato and illustrated by Nilitsu. The series has climbed the ladder of fame almost steadily since its release. Although the 12-episode series is unavialable for most anime fans due to its availability, it is expected to be receiving more exposure in the near future.

The official synopsis of The Executioner and Her Way of Life anime reads:

"The Lost Ones are wanderers who come here from a distant world known as 'Japan.' No one knows how or why they leave their homes. The only thing that is certain is that they bring disaster and calamity. The duty of exterminating them without remorse falls to Menou, a young Executioner."

It further continues:

"When she meets Akari, it seems like just another job until she discovers it's impossible to kill her. And when Menou begins to search for a way to defeat this immortality, Akari is more than happy to tag along."

