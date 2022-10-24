We have finally entered the Fall 2022 anime season, and with a host of choices, fans are confused about where to look. This year's line-up features some masterpieces, both in terms of new anime and continuing series. Series like Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, My Hero Academia, and Bleach are top-grossing watches.

Listed among the line-up are some underrated series that are worth a watch.

5 underrated Fall 2022 anime that surprised everyone

1) Shinobi no Ittoki

Shinobi no Ittoki (Image via Studio Troyca)

Produced by Toryca, Shinobi no Ittoki situates itself in the ninja genre of Fall 2022 anime. The show revolves around high schooler Ittoki Sakuraba, a seemingly normal teenager who leads an ordinary life.

That is, till he finds out he is the 19th heir to the legendary Iga Clan. Soon after, he enrolls in the only national ninja school in Japan to learn the ways of the ninja while dealing with assassination attempts on his life. While the big hitters take center stage in Fall 2022, Shinobi no Ittoki is something different and certainly worth a watch.

2) The Eminence in Shadow

The Eminence in Shadow (Image via Studio Nexus)

This list would not be complete without an Isekai Anime. The Eminence in Shadow is just that. In his previous life in modern-day Japan, the series' protagonist, Cid Kagenou, could not realize his dream of becoming a mastermind who pulls the strings from the shadow.

However, reborn into the world of magic, Cid aims to fulfill his dream and spins a web of lies to garner a following. But he is unaware that those lies turn out to be true, and Cid finds himself trapped in a complicated power struggle.

Produced by Nexus, The Eminence in Shadow is a light novel series with the potential for a breakthrough.

3) More than A Married Couple, But Not Lovers

More than A Married Couple, But Not Lovers (Image via Studio Mother)

Fans of My Dress-up Darling are going to love this one. More than A Married Couple, But Not Lovers is a comedy, romance anime in the Fall 2022 that follows the tale of third-year high-schoolers Jirou Yakuin and Akari Watanabe.

They have to take up the "Couple Training Program" at their school, where students are required to demonstrate that they can live with a partner of the opposite gender while displaying a certain level of harmony to the video surveillance that grades them. The two get paired with each other rather than their crushes.

They reluctantly decide to work together, make it to the top ten and then swap partners, i.e., their crushes who have been paired together.

4) I'm The Villainess, So I'm Taming The Final Boss

I'm The Villainess, So I'm Taming The Final Boss (Image via Maho Film)

Another Isekai Anime, I'm The Villainess, So I'm Taming The Final Boss joins the Fall 2022 anime as something a bit different. Based on a popular light novel, it finally received an anime adaptation thanks to Maho Film. For first-time watchers, it is sure to be a treat.

On her engagement day, Aileen Lauren Dautriche's life changes forever. Her betrothal to the crown prince, Cedric Jeanne Elmir, gets called off so he can be with Lilia Rainworth. Aileen's memories from a previous life are triggered when she is trapped in a game.

Instead of a heroic role, she stands as the villainess destined to die in the final act. To prevent her predestined demise, Aileen sees that her best option is to court the game's last boss, Claude Jeanne Elmir, and eventually marry him.

5) Raven Of The Inner Palace

Raven Of The Inner Palace (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Raven Of The Inner Palace is yet another light novel to receive an anime adaptation in the Fall 2022 anime season. Adding to the historical fiction genre, this one looks like a show that could see more of the spotlight soon.

The anime revolves around the Raven Consort, who resides deep within the inner palace. With her identity a mystery, she is believed to be able to use mysterious arts and take on any request. The present ruler, Emperor Koushun, visits her intending to find out who she is. But he is unaware that their meeting is fated to alter history forever.

In Conclusion

This year's Fall 2022 line-up truly has some hidden gems. While the big hitters are expected to top the charts, they seem to have competition. Dark horse anime are interesting to come across and fascinating to watch. Fans should definitely give the above-mentioned anime a watch, as it could thoroughly surprise them.

Poll : 0 votes