Zenshu episode 8: Natsuko finally experiences her first love as Luke confesses his feelings for her

Zenshu episode 8, titled Confession, premiered in Japan on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. As you can probably tell from the title of the episode, it featured Luke Braveheart's highly anticipated confession to Natsuko Hirose.

The episode primarily focused on Luke and Natsuko, and especially on the fallout of Luke's confession. It was undeniably a major turning point for both characters and Natsuko in particular, as by the end of the episode, she finally experienced her first love once she realized that she had fallen for Luke.

Additionally, the episode also revealed the identity of the mysterious bird-like creature that had been taunting Natsuko for the past few episodes.

Zenshu episode 8: Luke finally confesses his feelings to Natsuko

Zenshu episode 8 opening events

A still from Zenshu episode 8 (image via MAPPA)

Zenshu episode 8 started off with the mysterious bird-like creature pestering Natsuko with its ominous taunts. Natsuko relentlessly tried to capture the bird, and each time, it ended up escaping her grasp and repeated the same taunts over and over again. While she pondered on how to capture the bird, QJ suggested that the bird might be from the same reality that Natsuko came from.

Eventually, Natsuko was successful in capturing the bird with Destiny's help. After getting the bird to talk, Natsuko got perhaps the biggest shock of her life—the bird-like creature that had been pestering her non-stop and telling her that her efforts were of no use was none other than the creator of A Tale of Perishing movie—Director Kametaro Tsuruyama.

According to Kametaro, she had reincarnated as a bird into the world of her own magnum opus after her death in the real world. However, Natsuko was still in disbelief—after all, her biggest inspiration was actually in front of her, albeit not in the way she had imagined.

After giving Natsuko her autograph, Kametaro once again told her that her efforts to change the world of A Tale of Perishing would ultimately be in vain and that Luke's demise was already set in stone. With these words, Kametaro flew away, leaving behind a confused QJ and a deeply concerned Natsuko.

Zenshu episode 8: Luke's confession to Natsuko

Luke Braveheart in Zenshu episode 8 (image via MAPPA)

Zenshu episode 8 shifted its focus to Luke Braveheart, who was seen visibly struggling with his feelings for Natsuko while drinking with Unio at the town bar. However, after listening to the bartender's words, Luke decided to confess his feelings to Natsuko.

After mustering up enough courage, Luke went straight to Natsuko and declared his love for her—not once, but thrice. In fact, he kept declaring that he loved her everytime he saw Natsuko for the next few days, which left Natsuko at a loss for words. She even tried avoiding Luke every chance she got, since she was unsure about how to feel about a romantic proposal from the anime character that she grew up watching.

Disheartened by Natsuko's behavior, Luke decided to visit his old friend Gangar's grave to talk about his romantic troubles, only to stumble upon Justice. He opened up to Justice about his disastrous confession of love, who, on the other hand, was quite taken aback by Luke's actions. He advised Luke not to push his feelings upon Natsuko, since it would only drive her away from him.

As such, Luke decided to follow Justice's advice to ask Natsuko out on a date to a hot spring that she wanted to visit. After Natsuko agreed, the two set off on their journey to a nearby hot spring, which was apparently one of Gangar's creations.

Zenshu episode 8: Luke and Natsuko's first date is interrupted by Void attack

Luke and Natsuko in Zenshu episode 8 (image via MAPPA)

While bathing in the hot spring, Luke and Natsuko had a couple of awkward encounters, which further drove a wall between them. However, the two eventually managed to overcome it by having a proper conversation about Natsuko's past life.

In fact, talking about her past almost resulted in Natsuko confessing that the one she loved the most out of the Nine Soldiers, was none other than Luke. Fortunately, she managed to stop herself from saying that just in time.

Unfortunately, Natsuko and Luke's first date came to an abrupt halt when they saw a giant Void heading towards town. After intercepting it, they were shocked to discover that the Void had a beam attack similar to one of Natsuko's previous creations, which made it difficult for Luke to face it head-on.

To counter the Void's attack, Natsuko drew a giant fighter robot with a shield. However, her creation did little damage to the Void and even got overwhelmed by it. That said, it did manage to give Luke the opening he needed to land a decisive strike on the Void, thus ending the battle.

Zenshu episode 8 closing moments

Natsuko in Zenshu episode 8 (image via MAPPA)

As the explosion from the Void's destruction sent Luke and Natsuko flying, she realized her true feelings for him in that moment—thus finally experiencing her own "first love" at last. With this, the climactic Zenshu episode 8 reached an enthralling conclusion, leaving viewers hyped for the upcoming episode 9.

