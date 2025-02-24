Zenshu episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Zenshu episode 9 will premiere in Japan on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. It will be broadcast on TV Tokyo and other Japanese television channels. Shortly after its release, the episode will be available to stream online on Crunchyroll for international viewers.

Episode 8 of Studio MAPPA's Zenshu anime featured the moment almost every single viewer had been anticipating for a long time - Luke Braveheart's confession to Natsuko Hirose. The episode also featured Natsuko and Luke fending off a Void attack by themselves, causing Natsuko to realize her true feelings for Luke and fall for him.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the Zenshu anime series.

Zenshu episode 9 release date and time

As per the anime's official website, Zenshu episode 9 will be broadcast in Japan on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be made available for international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday March 2, 2025 6:45 am Central Standard Time Sunday March 2, 2025 8:45 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday March 2, 2025 9:45 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday March 2, 2025 2:45 pm Central European Time Sunday March 2, 2025 3:45 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday March 2, 2025 8:15 pm Philippine Time Sunday March 2, 2025 10:45 pm

Where to watch Zenshu episode 9

Zenshu episode 9 will be released in Japan on television channels like TV Tokyo, BS TV Tokyo, and AT-X. It will also be available for unlimited viewing on various platforms, including DMM TV, Unlimited Anime, U-NEXT, ABEMA, Bandai Channel, Netflix, Anime Times, Hulu, d Anime Store, and many more.

Viewers in Japan can also purchase the episode from VIDEO MARKET, Rakuten TV, Milplus, TELASA, VIDEX, J:COM STREAM, and others. As for viewers in other countries, Zenshu episode 9 will be available to stream online on Crunchyroll.

Zenshu episode 8 recap

The opening moments of Zenshu episode 8 (image via MAPPA)

Zenshu episode 8, titled Confession, began with the mysterious bird-like creature pestering Natsuko Hirose almost every single day, telling her, "It's of no use". Natsuko relentlessly tried to capture the bird, and each time, it ended up escaping from her and repeating the same phrase over and over again.

Eventually, Natsuko managed to capture the bird with Destiny's help. After getting the bird to talk, Natsuko got the biggest shock of her life - the bird-like creature that had been giving her ominous warnings all this time was none other than the director of A Tale of Perishing movie - Kametaro Tsuruyama.

Apparently, Kametaro had reincarnated into the world of her own magnum opus as a bird following her death in the real world. As for Natsuko, she was thrilled to finally get a chance to talk to her biggest inspiration, albeit not in the way she had imagined. However, Kametaro warned Natsuko that all her efforts to change the story of A Tale of Perishing would only be in vain and that Luke's demise was already set in stone.

On the other hand, Luke struggled with his feelings for Natsuko. He eventually managed to muster up the courage to propose to her one night, leaving Natsuko in shock. Following this, Luke continued declaring his love to Natsuko every time he saw her, only for her to avoid him completely.

Luke Braveheart in Zenshu episode 8 (image via MAPPA)

Disheartened at Natsuko's response, Luke visits his old friend Ganger's grave to talk about his troubles, only to find Justice there. After opening up about his disastrous confession to Justice, Luke realizes the error of his ways and decides to ask Natsuko out on a date, as per Justice's advice.

Shortly afterward, Luke took Natsuko to a nearby hot spring she had always wanted to visit. Although things were awkward for them at first, they eventually managed to have a proper conversation regarding Natsuko's past life, which almost caused her to confess that the one she loved the most out of the Nine Soldiers, was none other than Luke. Fortunately, she managed to stop herself from saying that just in time.

Unfortunately, their moment ended up being interrupted by a Void attack. To make things worse, the Void monster had a beam attack similar to one of Natsuko's creations, making it difficult for Luke to fight it head-on. To counter it, Natsuko drew a fighter robot with a shield with her animator powers. Although destroyed, the robot allowed Luke to land a decisive blow on the Void.

As the explosion from the Void's destruction sent Luke and Natsuko flying, she realized that she had fallen for him - experiencing her first love at last. With this, episode 8 reached an enthralling conclusion, leaving viewers excited to witness more of Natsuko and Luke's relationship in Zenshu episode 9.

What to expect from Zenshu episode 9

The events of episode 8 sent almost every viewer over the moon, as the prospect of a romantic relationship between Natsuko Hirose and Luke Braveheart seems more possible now than ever. As such, we can expect Zenshu episode 9 to likely feature the beginning of their highly anticipated relationship.

