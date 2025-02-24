BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 8 is set to air in Japan on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will be broadcast on BS Asahi and other Japanese television networks. Shortly after its release, the episode will also be available for international viewers to stream online on Netflix.

Episode 7 of the BabanBabanBan Vampire saw things get even more chaotic for Ranmaru Mori, as his efforts to keep Rihito away from Aoi were constantly thwarted by Umetarou Sakamoto, Franken, and even Rihito's father - who went to extreme lengths to bring Aoi and Rihito together.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 7. Reader's discretion is advised.

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 8 release date and time

As per the anime's official website, BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 8 is slated to be broadcast in Japan on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be made available for international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday March 1, 2025 6:30 am Central Standard Time Saturday March 1, 2025 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday March 1, 2025 9:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday March 1, 2025 2:30 pm Central European Time Saturday March 1, 2025 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday March 1, 2025 8 pm Philippine Time Saturday March 1, 2025 10:30 pm

Where to watch BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 8?

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 8 is set to premiere in Japan on TV Asahi's nationwide 24-station network "IMAnimation" slot. It will also air on CS TV Asahi Channel 1 and BS Asahi.

For international viewers, BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 8 will be available to stream on Netflix.

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 7 recap

Rihito and Franken in episode 7 (Image via Gaina)

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 7, titled Vampire in a Bind, began with Franken bringing his sister, Aoi Shinozuka, to Koi Bathhouse to get her to meet with Rihito outside school. Afterward, Umetaro Sakamoto showed up as well, which was all part of his and Franken's "Rihito Aoi Marriage Association" plan.

After Franken and Umetaro get into the bath with Rihito, they try to convince him to confess his feelings for Aoi to her. Upon realizing what they were up to, Ranmaru tried to get them out of the bath by increasing the temperature of the water. While his plan did work at first, it was immediately thwarted when Rihito's father came in to take a bath.

Ranmaru's efforts to protect Rihito from Aoi would then continue to get bested by Umetaro, Franken, and even Rihito's father when the latter realized that his son was in love with Aoi. He even proposed playing a game of Old Maid together, where the loser would have to announce who they had a crush on in front of everybody.

Aoi Shinozuka as seen in episode 7 (Image via Gaina)

An intense battle of wits ensued, with Ranmaru trying to prevent Aoi and Rihito from losing, while the others tried to get them to lose. Fortunately for Ranmaru, the loser of the game ended up being Rihito's father. However, after the game, Rihito's father suggested that they all stay the night at his house - much to Ranmaru's dismay.

Having to sleep in the same room with Franken, Umetaro, and Rihito almost caused Ranmaru to lose control over his urges. As such, he decided to go out hunting to quench his thirst. After returning, he saw Aoi outside the house, which prompted an awkward conversation between them.

Scared that Rihito might see them together and get the wrong idea, Ranmaru took Aoi to a rooftop, partially hoping that the experience of flying with him would scare her off. After this, the two had a conversation where they both confessed that they liked someone - Aoi thought that Ranmaru had fallen for her, whereas Ranmaru deduced that she must definitely be in love with Rihito. Eventually, the two went back when the sun came up, following which the episode came to an end.

What to expect from BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 8?

Ranmaru as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gaina)

Following the events of episode 7, BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 8 is expected to focus more on the two newly introduced characters - Kaoru Yamaba, a mysterious girl who goes to Rihito's school, and Nagayoshi Mori, Ranmaru's older brother, who's supposedly even more dangerous than him.

