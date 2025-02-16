BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 7 is scheduled to air in Japan on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will be broadcast on BS Asahi and other Japanese television networks. Shortly after its release, the episode will also be available for international viewers to stream online on Netflix.

Episode 6 of the BabanBabanBan Vampire anime revealed the vampire hunter, Umetaro Sakamoto's true intentions— he wanted Ranmaru Mori to drink his blood, which was revealed at the end of episode 5. Ranmaru, perplexed by this discovery, was further thrown off-guard when Rihito awoke and caught the two of them in their compromised state.

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 7 release date and time

As per the anime's official website, BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 7 is slated to be broadcast in Japan on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be made available for international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday February 22, 2025 6:30 am Central Standard Time Saturday February 22, 2025 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday February 22, 2025 9:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday February 22, 2025 2:30 pm Central European Time Saturday February 22, 2025 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday February 22, 2025 8 pm Philippine Time Saturday February 22, 2025 10:30 pm

Where to watch BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 7

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 7 is set to be released in Japan on the television channel TV Asahi's nationwide 24-station network "IMAnimation" slot. It will be aired on CS TV Asahi Channel 1 and BS Asahi.

As for international viewers, BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 7 will be available to stream online on Netflix.

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 6 recap

Ranmaru as seen in episode 6 (image via Studio Gaina)

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 6, titled Vampire Under Pressure, continues from where the previous episode left off— with Umetaro Sakamoto, an actual vampire hunter, begging Ranmaru Mori, a 450-year-old vampire and the archnemesis of the Sakamoto family, to drink his blood.

Apparently, when Umetaro first saw Ranmaru drinking another man's blood in their previous encounter, he was overwhelmed by a weird desire to have Ranmaru drink his blood as well— which became his life's mission. He even claimed that he had preserved his virginity for all these years just for Ranmaru's sake, and thus begged him to drink his blood.

For all his weirdness, even Ranmaru himself was caught off-guard by this bizarre turn of events and subsequently lost his appetite. As for Umetaro, he seemed offended that Ranmaru got turned off after hearing his story. Fortunately, this strange conversation was broken up by Rihito, who stumbled into the bathhouse and caught them in a compromised state.

Although the situation seemed difficult to explain, Rihito naively assumed that Ranmaru and Umetaro had sneaked into the bathhouse for a midnight bath. Afterward, Ranmaru revealed that he wasn't the one who took Umetaro's ancestor's life all those centuries back— he was simply the one who put him out of his misery due to his love for him.

Rihito as seen in episode 6 (image via Gaina)

The rest of the episode mostly focused on Umetaro Sakamoto's obsession with Ranmaru. He was visibly jealous of Rihito, since the latter was the only one who Ranmaru had his sights on. As such, Umetaro started monitoring Rihito at school, which eventually resulted in a fight between Franken and him.

Franken assumed that Umetaro was a pervert who had his eyes on Rihito. However, when Umetaro learned about Franken's desire to get his sister married to Rihito, he realized he could use Franken and help Rihito get closer to Aoi, so that he could eventually lose his virginity, which would cause Ranmaru to lose all interest in Rihito and focus on Umetaro instead.

As such, Umetaro formed a truce with Franken and offered to help him in getting Rihito closer to Aoi. To accomplish this, Franken decided to take Aoi with him to Koi bathhouse that day. With this, the episode came to an end.

What to expect from BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 7

Umetaro Sakamoto as seen in the anime (image via Gaina)

Following the events of episode 6, we can expect BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 7 to feature Umetaro Sakamoto and Franken stepping up their game to get Rihito closer to Aoi— who on the other hand, had her sights set on winning Ranmaru's affection.

