BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 6 is scheduled to air on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST in Japan. It will be broadcast on BS Asahi and other Japanese television networks. Shortly after its release, the episode will be available for international viewers to stream online on Netflix.

In episode 5 of the BabanBabanBan Vampire anime, Ranmaru Mori came face to face with Umetaro Sakamoto, a teacher at Rihitio's school by day and vampire hunter by night, whose ancestor was apparently killed by Ranmaru. To make things worse, he also made a surprise visit to Rihito's household to inform everyone that Ranmaru was, in fact, an actual 450-year-old vampire.

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 6 release date and time

As per the anime's official website, BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 6 is slated to be broadcast in Japan on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be made available for international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday February 15, 2025 06:30 am Central Standard Time Saturday February 15, 2025 08:30 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday February 15, 2025 09:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday February 15, 2025 02:30 pm Central European Time Saturday February 15, 2025 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday February 15, 2025 08:00 pm Philippine Time Saturday February 15, 2025 10:30 pm

Where to watch BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 6?

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 6 is set to be released in Japan on the television channel TV Asahi's nationwide 24-station network "IMAnimation" slot. Specifically, it will be aired on CS TV Asahi Channel 1 and BS Asahi.

As for international viewers, BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 6 will be available to stream online on Netflix.

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 5 recap

Umetaro Sakamoto as seen in the anime (image via Gaina)

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 5, titled The Vampire of Fate, continues from where the previous episode left off - the altercation between Ranmaru Mori and Umetaro Sakamoto, a teacher at Rihito's school and a supposed vampire hunter.

Apparently, Sakamoto had been searching for Ranmaru for the last 10 years after the latter managed to escape with his life from their previous fight. Fortunately for Ranmaru, he was able to escape this time as well, after Sakamoto got distracted by a couple of his students from school.

As mentioned before, Sakamoto works as a history teacher in Rihito's school. It was also revealed that Ranmaru was an eternal nemesis of Sakamoto's family, especially after killing the latter's ancestor several centuries ago.

After class was over, Sakamoto overheard Rihito and Aoi's conversation about Ranmaru being a vampire. In order to ensure that his students hadn't fallen victim to Ranmaru, Sakamoto asked to meet them, following which he carried out a series of hilarious and not-so-subtle experiments to test whether Rihito and Aoi had been turned into vampires.

Ranmaru and Sakamoto in episode 5 (image via Gaina)

The latter half of the episode saw Sakamoto visiting Rihito's household under the guise of doing house calls. His actual motive was to confirm Ranmaru's presence in the household. However, his plan of announcing Ranmaru's actual identity as a vampire ended up hilariously backfiring as neither one of Rihito's parents took his warnings seriously.

In order to de-escalate the situation, Ranmaru pretended that he and Sakamoto were old friends and pulled him aside for a quick catching-up. After a brief standoff, Sakamoto left, only to return to attack Ranmaru once again in the bathhouse after Rihito and his family were asleep.

An intense fight ensued, which ended with Sakamoto using his legs to trap Ranmaru in a lock. Unable to escape, Ranmaru assumed that Sakomoto might try to take both of them out with his final attack. What he did not expect was Sakamoto begging him to drink his blood, which led to the ending of the episode.

What to expect from BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 6?

Sakamoto and Franken in episode 5 (image via Gaina)

We can expect BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 6 to resolve the absurdity of the closing moments of episode 5, especially Umetaro Sakamoto's actual motives and his twisted desire to have Ranmaru drink his blood.

